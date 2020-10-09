Log in
Hyundai Mobis Co.,Ltd

HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD

(A012330)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hyundai Mobis : Sets Out for Strategic Investment in AR HUD, investing in leading company, UK's Envisics

10/09/2020 | 11:15am EDT

- Developing autonomous driving specialized AR HUD for mass production by 2025
- Implementing the 'First Mover' strategy targeting the premium market growing 12% a year
- Increasing investment in infotainment in addition to autonomous driving and electrification
[Seoul, Korea, October 7th, 2020] Hyundai Mobis (KRX:012330) announced on the 7th that it has made a significant investment in Envisics, a UK based global leader in Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR HUD). AR HUD is a next generation safety convenience feature that matches driving information with the road ahead in real-time and projects it onto the windshield.
Hyundai Mobis has been making aggressive investments in autonomous driving and electrification over the last 3 years despite the unclear global business conditions, such as COVID-19. This demonstrates the company's focus on actively discovering and developing next generation components in infotainment, and in autonomous driving with Velodyne and Motional, and is complemented by the establishment of 3 new electrification plants in Korea.
'Hyundai Mobis will jointly develop autonomous driving specialized AR HUD with Envisics, targeting mass production by 2025,' Executive Vice President, CTO, Sung Hwan Cho said. 'We will proactively present the next generation AR HUD solutions to global automakers for increased safety and convenience to avoid distracting drivers.'
Envisics is a leading holographic technology company founded in 2010 by Dr. Jamieson Christmas from the University of Cambridge. Acknowledged as a global leader in the field of augmented reality head up displays, Envisics is the only company with experience in mass-producing HUDs based on dynamic holography.
AR HUD, which Hyundai Mobis has decided to invest in, is currently in the initial market creation stage, but is considered a major field for car infotainment that will expand competitively in the next 10 years. According to multiple global market research companies, the HUD market is expected to grow by at least 12% on average every year by 2025, and AR HUD in particular is expected to grow rapidly from the market size of 1 million in 2025 to 12 million in 2030.
AR HUD can be implemented in two ways; geometrical optics and digital holography. Envisics' digital holographic technology, utilizes the most advanced hologram implementation methods providing a software defined broad field of view without the need for additional optical devices. This approach significantly reduces the volume and is thus more optimized for next generation AR HUD.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 15:14:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 36 007 B 31,5 B 31,5 B
Net income 2020 1 784 B 1,56 B 1,56 B
Net cash 2020 7 340 B 6,42 B 6,42 B
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Yield 2020 1,71%
Capitalization 21 397 B 18 558 M 18 701 M
EV / Sales 2020 594x
EV / Sales 2021 514x
Nbr of Employees 7 085
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Mobis Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 275 518,52 KRW
Last Close Price 229 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 61,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Eui-Sun Chung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeong-Guk Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hyung-Geun Bae Director & Head-Finance
Sung-Hwan Cho Vice President, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-10.55%18 558
DENSO CORPORATION-1.61%35 713
APTIV PLC3.16%26 454
CONTINENTAL AG-11.29%24 031
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.1.22%17 494
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.65%15 727
