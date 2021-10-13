Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Mobis Co.,Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A012330   KR7012330007

HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD

(A012330)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 10/13
271000 KRW   +4.03%
11:32aHYUNDAI MOBIS : developed a foldable steering system
PU
10/12HYUNDAI MOBIS : Designs Foldable Steering Device for Future Vehicles
MT
10/12South Korean Indices Fall Deeper on Tuesday Closing; LG Chem Rises 4%
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hyundai Mobis : developed a foldable steering system

10/13/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- A foldable steering wheel can move forward and back by up to 25cm
- Combining the miniaturization of the parts with specific software
- The next generation steering system, actively responding to the future mobility market

[Seoul, Korea, Oct. 11, 2021] Hyundai Mobis (KRX: 012330) announced on 11th that it has developed foldable steering system technology that enables the folding and unfolding of a steering wheel. This technology is receiving attention as an innovative technology that is optimized for future mobility vehicles as it can allow for more space in the driver's seat and bring about design innovation.
The Hyundai Mobis foldable steering system features a steering wheel that can move forwards and backward up to 25cm. The development of the technology approximately took two years for completion as it is a wholly new technology that has never been globally commercialized before, with the company currently filing patents globally.
To develop this system, Hyundai Mobis designed new core parts of a steering system, including a column and a reaction force control device, and applied a sliding rail mechanism, securing system durability and reliability.
The system enabled the application of assorted designs, including a storage type where the steering wheel can be retracted into the dashboard, as well as the foldable one. This means that an innovative driver's seat, which we would only be able to see in future concept cars at a motor show, is now coming closer to being on the road.
The new foldable steering system is also perfectly compatible with the Steer by Wire (SBW) steering system the company had developed before. The SBW system controls steering with electrical signals by connecting the steering wheel with a device designed to deliver the steering force generated from the steering wheel to the wheels.
The SBW system enables the provision of optimal steering performance on the various driving conditions and minimizes the vibrations that come from a rumble strip or a speed bump to the steering wheel, allowing the driver to drive in a comfortable and stable manner.
Besides, the redundancy design of some core electronic parts, such as sensors and ECU in the system, ensures that the vehicle is capable of maintaining normal steering in an emergency.
Hyundai Mobis plans to actively respond to the self-driving car market and the future mobility market, including PBV, by further improving its competitiveness with various future technologies, such as the foldable steering system. It also plans to promote the foldable steering system as a major export item.
"Hyundai Mobis goes beyond simply reinterpreting existing technologies and instead develops parts technologies that apply to future cars in totally new ways," says Jang-don Choi, managing director, Chassis/Safety BU, Hyundai Mobis. "We will continue to develop future-oriented innovations based on our know-how of core technologies."

Disclaimer

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 15:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD
11:32aHYUNDAI MOBIS : developed a foldable steering system
PU
10/12HYUNDAI MOBIS : Designs Foldable Steering Device for Future Vehicles
MT
10/12South Korean Indices Fall Deeper on Tuesday Closing; LG Chem Rises 4%
MT
10/11HYUNDAI MOBIS : Invests $1.1 Billion For 2 New Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Plants in Korea
AQ
10/11HYUNDAI MOBIS : South Korea to Boost Hydrogen Consumption Over 15 Times by 2030
MT
10/11Hyundai Mobis Introduces Its Folding and Unfolding Steering System
CI
10/07HYUNDAI MOBIS : to Build Two New Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Plants in South Korea; Shares Jump 3%
MT
10/07Hyundai Mobis Starts Work on $1.1 Billion Hydrogen Fuel Cell Plants
DJ
10/07Hyundai Mobis to Build 2 New Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Plants in Korea
CI
09/28South Korea's Listed Firms Pay Nearly 24% More Dividends in H1
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 42 019 B 35,3 B 35,3 B
Net income 2021 2 663 B 2,23 B 2,23 B
Net cash 2021 8 771 B 7,36 B 7,36 B
P/E ratio 2021 9,57x
Yield 2021 1,71%
Capitalization 24 870 B 20 769 M 20 866 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 10 206
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Mobis Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 271 000,00 KRW
Average target price 359 206,90 KRW
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hyung-Geun Bae Director & Head-Finance
Joon-Wu Choi Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Dae-Su Kim Independent Director
Brian D. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD6.07%19 964
DENSO CORPORATION22.79%51 038
APTIV PLC22.92%44 098
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.14.82%25 306
CONTINENTAL AG-9.15%22 616
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-6.56%21 103