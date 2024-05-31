Hyundai N is set to compete in the Nürburgring 24 Hours, with defending champions and global car crews aiming to repeat their victory in the TCR class

NÜRBURG, Germany and SEOUL, South Korea, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai N returns to the Nürburgring Nordschleife aiming for its fourth consecutive TCR class victory at the Nürburgring 24 Hours (N24) race.

At the event, the company has also unveiled its IONIQ 5 N TA (Time Attack) Spec variant for the upcoming The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (hereafter Pikes Peak International Hill Climb or PPIHC) and shared its collaboration plans with Gran Turismo, the popular sim-racing video game franchise made for PlayStation consoles.

"We are thrilled to return to the Nürburgring 24 Hours with drivers from Europe, North America and China, showing the growth of our motorsport program around the world," said Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand and Motorsport at Hyundai Motor Company. "We are investing in the future of motorsport with our first ever electric Pikes Peak racer and collaboration with Gran Turismo. Motorsport passion continues to be at Hyundai N's core as we move into the future."

Hyundai N to run three-car TCR team at Nürburgring 24 Hours

Hyundai N heads back to the Nordschleife with three ELANTRA N TCR cars, chasing a fourth consecutive class win.

Drivers from three continents, including defending class winners and champion Hyundai Motorsport customer drivers from the competitive TCR series, are competing in the #830, #831 and #832 cars. The #830 crew of Mikel Azcona, Marc Basseng and Manuel Lauck return after claiming TCR-class victories in 2022 and 2023. Basseng and Lauck also won the TCR class at the 2021 N24 during the ELANTRA N TCR's debut.

The Bryan Herta Autosport team, supported by Hyundai Motor America, achieved a third straight one-two finish in class for Hyundai Motorsport in 2023. The #831 team returns in 2024 with drivers Mason Filippi, Harry Gottsacker, Mark Wilkins and Bryson Morris.

The #832 entry for 2024 is driven by TCR China stars Martin (Hongwei) Cao, Rainey He, Andy Yan and Zhang Zhen Dong. Cao is the reigning 2023 national series champion.

Hyundai N's entrants into the 2024 N24 also includes the Hyundai Driving Experience i30 Fastback N in the VT2 Front-Wheel-Drive class. In 2023, this team secured a class victory by nine laps despite a late technical issue. The 2024 crew features last year's winners, including Marcus Willhardt and Michael Bohrer, journalist-racer Jens Dralle, and Korean Junior driver Gyumin Kim, who demonstrated his talent by winning the Hyundai N Festival and helping his team achieve podium finishes in their class at the first two NLS races of the season.

IONIQ 5 N TA Spec showcases award-winning high-performance EV prowess

At its N24 showcase, Hyundai Motor today unveiled the IONIQ 5 N TA Spec. Two of these specially equipped models will join two IONIQ 5 N production vehicles as part of an all-electric four-car effort at the 102nd running of America's legendary Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado Springs, CO, on June 23, 2024. The team is targeting Electric Production SUV/Crossover and Electric Modified SUV/Crossover records.

The 687 PS IONIQ 5 N TA Spec is designed to highlight the production-spec IONIQ 5 N's strengths without fundamentally altering the car. Notably, the production IONIQ 5 N's standard high-performance power electric (PE) system is carried over. The IONIQ 5 N TA Spec's maximum output has been increased through software tuning to maximize performance. This was implemented by increasing the output of the rear motor by 37 horsepower (27 kW).

In addition, Hyundai N has chosen to utilize N Active Sound+ with modified speakers (over 120 dB) to both enhance feedback for the driver and replace sirens typical of electric Pikes Peak race cars.

To adapt the car for Pikes Peak, new shock absorbers, motorsport-spec brakes, 18-inch Yokohama ADVAN 005 slick tires, and a unique high-downforce aerodynamic package have been specially applied. Additional safety enhancements include a Recaro Pro Racer SPA Hans seat, Sabelt six-point Hans safety harness, a PPIHC specification roll cage and an EV fire suppression system.

At PPIHC, the two IONIQ 5 N and two IONIQ 5 N TA Spec entrants will make the grueling ascent along a twisting 12.42-mile (20 km) course that climbs over 4,700 feet (1,438 meters) to the summit of Pikes Peak. They will face 156 turns, rapidly changing weather and high-altitude conditions that can affect both drivers and vehicles.

The IONIQ 5 N TA Spec models — wrapped in a special 'N' design livery — will be driven by Robin Shute, a four-time overall winner at Pikes Peak and current 'King of the Mountain' title holder, and Dani Sordo, a Spanish World Rally Championship driver for Hyundai Motorsport. The IONIQ 5 N production models — wrapped in a special N performance color livery — will be driven by Paul Dallenbach, 11-time PPIHC winner and three-time 'King of the Mountain,' and Ron Zaras, a PPIHC rookie and automotive media personality.

Hyundai Motor first competed in the PPIHC in 1992. Rod Millen won the 2-Wheel Drive Showroom Stock division with a time of 13:21.17, driving a Hyundai Scoupe equipped with the company's then-new turbocharged dual overhead camshaft Alpha engine. Another highlight of Hyundai's history at Pikes Peak came in 2012 when the brand set a course record of 9:46.164 with a Hyundai Genesis Coupe driven by Rhys Millen.

Hyundai N plans to collaborate with Gran Turismo

Hyundai N also announced today that it plans to collaborate with Gran Turismo (GT), the popular sim-racing video game franchise made for PlayStation consoles.

Hyundai N has a long history with Gran Turismo with the Hyundai N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo released back in 2015. And this time, Hyundai N and Gran Turismo will collaborate again for various sim-racing activities including Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) participation. More details will come later in this year.

In the meantime, visitors to Hyundai's N24 booth can experience the most recent GT release, Gran Turismo 7, with 10 stations available for use. Hyundai will also be holding an on-site competition event for visiting customers during the N24 period.

IONIQ 5 N TA Spec technical specifications

IONIQ 5 N TA (Time Attack) technical specifications PE System Production specification IONIQ 5 N PE system including: - Motor: up to 687 PS (through software tuning) - Battery: 84.0kWh - Inverter: Silicon carbide two-stage inverter Charging

system Production specification IONIQ 5 N charging system including: - 800V, 400V multi-charging system - Maximum charging speed: 350 kW - Charge time: 10-80% in 18 minutes (under optimal conditions) Chassis Three-way adjustable dampers Ride height and camber adjustable Exterior eN1 body modified with PPIHC-specific aerodynamic package Wheels 18-inch 11J forged racing wheels Tires 18-inch Yokohama ADVAN 005 slick tires Brakes Front Six-piston racing calipers, racing pads Rear Four-piston racing calipers, racing pads

