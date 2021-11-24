Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackRock joins e-car charging venture Ionity in $788 million funding round

11/24/2021 | 01:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is pictured in New York City

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, has joined electric vehicle charging (EV) venture Ionity in a 700 million euro ($788 million) funding round, providing a much-needed cash injection to speed up construction of high-power loading sites.

The investment, which also includes contributions from existing shareholders, will enable Ionity to more than quadruple the number of high-power 350 kilowatt charging points to 7,000 by 2025, Ionity said on Wednesday.

Ionity did not provide a detailed breakdown of the funding round, in which existing investors Volkswagen, Daimler, BMW, Ford and Hyundai also participated.

Sources said last month that BlackRock alone was close to investing around 500 million euros in Ionity.

"Ionity really stood apart in terms of the maturity of the business and the sophistication of the existing partnerships," David Giordano, Global Head of Renewable Power at BlackRock, told Reuters.

Founded in 2017 to accelerate the installation of charging stations along European motorways, Ionity now operates more than 1,500 charging points in 24 countries.

BlackRock's investment in Ionity makes it the venture's first shareholder from outside the automotive industry, highlighting the growing interest in the EV sector, which not only covers production of cars but also vital infrastructure.

"It's the coupling of the energy and mobility sector in particular that makes it an attractive asset," Ionity CEO Michael Hajesch said.

He said that Ionity was likely to seek additional manufacturers for its hardware, which is so far mainly being built by ABB and Australia's Tritium, as part of the expansion plan.

Asked whether Ionity would pursue an initial public offering (IPO) or a deal with a special acquisition purpose company (SPAC), in its next growth phase, Hajesch said this was difficult to predict due to the market's dynamic development.

"And that's great. One has many options."

($1 = 0.8884 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Gareth Jones)

By Christoph Steitz


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD -1.22% 33.11 Delayed Quote.33.99%
BMW AG -0.36% 94.44 Delayed Quote.30.75%
DAIMLER AG -1.02% 90.04 Delayed Quote.55.81%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -1.60% 215000 End-of-day quote.11.98%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.09% 177.3 Delayed Quote.16.32%
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
01:19aBlackRock joins e-car charging venture Ionity in $788 million funding round
RE
11/23Korea Shipbuilding Wins Nearly $628 Million Order for Container Carriers from Europe
MT
11/23TRACKINSIGHT : L&G Battery Value-Chain UCITS ETF closing in on "tres commas" in assets
TI
11/23EU regulators set new Jan. 20 decision deadline for Hyundai, Daewoo tie-up
RE
11/23Hyundai Motor to Create 46,000 New Jobs over Three Years
MT
11/22Hyundai Engineering-led Consortium Wins $600 Million Airport Project in Peru
MT
11/22S.Korean stocks end at three-week high on chip demand boost
RE
11/21Move to hinterland triggers brain drain at Korea's mega pension fund
RE
11/19Are auto shows dead after pandemic? LA shows some life
RE
11/19Hyundai unveils SEVEN concept, segment-busting SUEV for IONIQ brand
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 117 206 B 98,5 B 98,5 B
Net income 2021 5 975 B 5,02 B 5,02 B
Net Debt 2021 69 612 B 58,5 B 58,5 B
P/E ratio 2021 8,97x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 45 314 B 38 043 M 38 064 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 215 000,00 KRW
Average target price 295 500,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY11.98%38 043
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION32.27%254 095
VOLKSWAGEN AG17.61%133 890
DAIMLER AG57.41%109 610
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY53.84%93 006
FORD MOTOR COMPANY132.99%81 843