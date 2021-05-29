Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carmakers in 'India's Detroit' allowed to operate as workers protest COVID risk

05/29/2021 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers assemble Ford cars at a plant of Ford India in Chengalpattu on the outskirts of Chennai

CHENNAI (Reuters) - Carmakers in the Indian automobile hub of Chennai will be allowed to keep operating, the state government said on Saturday, amid protests by workers who fear catching COVID-19 in one of the country's hardest-hit states.

Tamil Nadu's government on Friday extended a near-total lockdown as coronavirus infections and deaths rise in the southern state, where average cases are running at more than 30,000 a day, official figures show.

But a government order issued on Saturday said so-called continuous process industries, which include auto factories, would be allowed to function in accordance with measures such as social distancing to stem the virus's spread.

It also urged vehicle manufacturers to initiate immediate action to vaccinate all their employees within a month.

Tamil Nadu authorities have ramped up vaccination in recent days, and companies including carmakers have organized vaccination drives.

Hundreds of workers in and around Chennai - often dubbed India's Detroit - have fallen ill with COVID-19 and dozens have died, labour unions say.

Manufacturing plants run by Ford Motor Co and Hyundai Motor Co near Chennai were shut this week after workers protested over unsafe working conditions.

Renault-Nissan shut its manufacturing unit after workers threatened to boycott work, saying social distancing norms were being flouted, while Eicher Motors-owned Royal Enfield shut its three units over safety concerns.

Union sources at Hyundai, Ford and Renault-Nissan said they were continuing to talk with the companies.

"We're scared about working. The company is citing government orders and asking us to report for work. The government needs to think about the welfare of workers," a senior union leader at Hyundai said.

Tamil Nadu's government also gave permission for units near Chennai with export orders, such as construction and mining equipment maker Caterpillar Inc and Taiwan electronics manufacturer Foxconn, to operate their plants with 50% worker capacity.

Global carmakers operating in Chennai have said they will prioritize worker safety and adherence to social-distancing protocols.

"Health and safety of our societies, partners and employees is our topmost priority," Biju Balendran, managing director at Renault-Nissan India, said in a statement earlier this week.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Helen Popper)

By Sudarshan Varadhan


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED 1.26% 2638.05 End-of-day quote.4.26%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 0.94% 64.6 End-of-day quote.20.97%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 3.09% 553.3 End-of-day quote.-1.20%
RENAULT -0.25% 34.125 Real-time Quote.-4.57%
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
11:23aCarmakers in 'India's Detroit' allowed to operate as workers protest COVID ri..
RE
05/28Wejo to go public, deal values auto data startup at $800 million
RE
05/28PodcastOne and Hyundai Create Vodcasts to Raise Funds for Independent Enterta..
AQ
05/28MARKET CHATTER : Hanwha Solutions to Supply Hyundai Glovis with Hydrogen for New..
MT
05/28South Korean pension fund pledges to limit investing in coal projects
RE
05/28MARKET CHATTER : Car Manufacturers to Recall Over 700,000 Vehicles in Korea for ..
MT
05/28S.Korea stocks rise on auto strength, upbeat U.S. data; post 1% weekly gain
RE
05/28HYUNDAI MOTOR  : considers selling one of its Beijing factory sites - Yonhap
RE
05/27As China plans new rules, global automakers move to store car data locally
RE
05/27Hyundai to slash combustion engine line-up, invest in EVs - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 116 751 B 105 B 105 B
Net income 2021 5 607 B 5,03 B 5,03 B
Net Debt 2021 70 257 B 63,1 B 63,1 B
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 49 055 B 44 008 M 44 052 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 303 033,33 KRW
Last Close Price 232 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Byung-gook Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY20.83%44 008
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION14.80%232 375
VOLKSWAGEN AG48.37%164 729
DAIMLER AG32.62%99 930
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY42.44%86 039
BMW AG20.74%69 252