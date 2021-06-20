Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Carmakers in India's auto hub allowed to operate at full capacity

06/20/2021 | 06:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers assemble Ford cars at a plant of Ford India in Chengalpattu on the outskirts of Chennai

CHENNAI, India (Reuters) - Global carmakers such as Renault-Nissan, Hyundai Motor Co and Ford Motor Co may operate with their full workforces in India's automaking hub from Sunday, despite worker protests over safety in the pandemic.

Tamil Nadu state, one of the country's worst-hit, allowed industrial units with export commitments to operate at 100% capacity, boosting its flourishing automobile industry.

New cases in the state have fallen from more than 30,000 a day in May to about 8,000 but still account for one-seventh of all cases in India, which is second only to the United States in total infections.

"Any company which exports or supplies to export-oriented industries will be allowed to operate at full capacity as cases have come down," a senior state government official said.

An Indian court tasked industrial safety officials this month with visiting carmakers in the southern state to draw up uniform safety guidelines.

The Madras High Court was responding to a case filed last month by workers at the Indian unit of the French-Japanese alliance of Renault SA Nissan Motor Co.

They asked for operations to be halted, saying social distancing norms were being flouted and the risk to their lives outweighed the health benefits provided by the company.

Labour unions for global carmakers have written letters of protest, arguing that hundreds of workers in the automaking hub of Chennai have fallen ill with COVID-19 and dozens have died.

Ford and Hyundai also halted work at their plants last month after workers protested and some went on strike.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.63% 235000 End-of-day quote.22.40%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -2.99% 545.3 End-of-day quote.-2.63%
RENAULT SA -3.99% 35.28 Real-time Quote.-1.34%
Financials
Sales 2021 116 835 B 103 B 103 B
Net income 2021 5 681 B 5,02 B 5,02 B
Net Debt 2021 70 519 B 62,3 B 62,3 B
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 1,71%
Capitalization 49 749 B 43 793 M 43 978 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 70,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 307 275,86 KRW
Last Close Price 235 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Byung-gook Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY22.40%43 793
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.58%249 345
VOLKSWAGEN AG43.29%153 095
DAIMLER AG33.38%97 763
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY41.11%85 241
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG25.92%70 084