  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Chip shortage to cost automakers $110 billion in revenues in 2021 - AlixPartners

05/14/2021 | 12:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A researcher plants a semiconductor on an interface board during a research work to design and develop a semiconductor product at Tsinghua Unigroup research centre in Beijing

(Reuters) - The global semiconductor chip shortage will cost automakers $110 billion in lost revenues this year, up from a prior estimate of $61 billion, consulting firm AlixPartners said, as it forecast the crisis will hit the production of 3.9 million vehicles.

The chip crunch has driven home the need for automakers to be "proactive" right now, and create "supply-chain resiliency" longer term to avoid disruptions in the future, the firm said on Friday.

Automakers have in the past had direct supply agreements with producers of certain raw materials, including precious metals such as palladium and platinum, used in exhaust scrubbing systems.

The more direct approach to securing precious metal supplies was launched after a supply and price disruption in that market.

Automakers are now looking at developing direct relationships with semiconductor makers, said Mark Wakefield, co-leader of AlixPartners' global automotive practice.

"These things are shocked into existence," he said.

Automakers have been reluctant in the past to make long term commitments to buy semiconductors or other raw materials and take on the financial liabilities for such agreements, Wakefield said.

Now, "the risk is real. It's not a potential" risk of losing production to semiconductor shortages, he added.

Separately, Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it is redesigning automotive parts to use more accessible chips, in response to the global semiconductor shortage.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Joe White in Detroit; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.24% 3294 End-of-day quote.14.47%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.88% 229500 End-of-day quote.19.53%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.49% 14.65 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.54% 8392 End-of-day quote.5.47%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.02% 205.65 Delayed Quote.34.92%
Financials
Sales 2021 116 875 B 103 B 103 B
Net income 2021 5 607 B 4,96 B 4,96 B
Net Debt 2021 70 246 B 62,2 B 62,2 B
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 48 493 B 42 890 M 42 916 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Byung-gook Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY19.53%42 544
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.47%217 656
VOLKSWAGEN AG34.92%142 795
DAIMLER AG25.06%94 270
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY31.12%77 988
BMW AG13.32%66 371