Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-18
201500.00 KRW   +0.25%
11:57aElon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot
RE
06:09aElon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot
RE
06:03aFactbox-The challenges automakers, and now Tesla, face with humanoid robots
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot

09/20/2022 | 11:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs.

My, how times have changed.

Musk's Texas company now is floating ambitious plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots, known as Tesla Bot or Optimus, within its factories, expanding eventually to millions around the world, according to job postings. Buzz is building within the company as Tesla is having more internal meetings on robots, a person familiar with the matter said.

Longer term, Musk said at a TED Talk robots could be used in homes, making dinner, mowing the lawn and caring for the elderly people, and even becoming a "buddy" or a "catgirl" sex partner.

The robot business eventually may be worth more than Tesla's car revenue, according to Musk, who is now touting a vision for the company that goes well beyond making self-driving electric vehicles.

At its "AI Day" on Sept. 30, Tesla will unveil a prototype from its project Optimus, an allusion to the powerful and benevolent leader of the Autobots in the Transformers series. Production could start next year, Musk said.

Tesla faces skepticism that it can show technological advances that would justify the expense of "general purpose" robots in factories, homes and elsewhere, according to robotics experts, investors and analysts interviewed by Reuters.

Tesla already employs hundreds of robots designed for specific jobs for production of its cars.

Humanoid robots have been in development for decades by Honda Motor Co and Hyundai Motor Co's Boston Dynamics unit. Like self-driving cars, the robots have trouble with unpredictable situations.

"Self-driving cars weren't really proved to be as easy as anyone thought. And it's the same way with humanoid robots to some extent," the lead of NASA's Dexterous Robotics Team, Shaun Azimi, told Reuters.

"If something unexpected happens, being flexible and robust to those kinds of changes is very difficult."

At an "Autonomy" event in 2019, Musk promised 1 million robotaxis by 2020 but has yet to deliver such a car.

Musk's robots may be able to demonstrate basic capabilities at the event, but it would be hard for them to impress public expectations of robots that are as capable as humans, experts say.

To succeed, Tesla will need to show robots doing multiple, unscripted actions, said Nancy Cooke, a professor in human systems engineering at Arizona State University. Such proof could provide a boost to Tesla stock, which is down 25% from its 2021 peak.

"If he just gets the robot to walk around, or he gets the robots to dance, that's already been done. That's not that impressive," she said.

Tesla did not respond to Reuters' request for comments, but Musk in the past proved skeptics wrong, jump-starting the electric car market and building a rocket company, SpaceX, although some product launches were behind schedule.

IN-HOUSE EXPERTISE

Initially, Optimus will perform boring or dangerous jobs, including moving parts around its factories, according to Musk.

Musk acknowledged that humanoid robots do not have enough intelligence to navigate the real world without being explicitly instructed.

But he said Tesla can leverage its expertise in AI and key components to develop and produce smart, yet less expensive, humanoid robots at scale.

He tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1572090491050799107 on Monday that its Autopilot team is also working on its Optimus robot, when asked about fixes of what it calls Full Self-Driving beta - a test version of its new automated driving software.

Tesla is on hiring spree for people to work on humanoid bi-pedal robots, with about 20 job postings on "Tesla Bot" including jobs for designing key robot parts like "actuators".

"The code you will write will at term run in millions of humanoid robots across the world, and will therefore be held to high quality standards," one of the job postings said.

Tesla has over 2 million vehicles on the road.

Jonathan Hurst, chief technology officer at Agility Robotics, a humanoid robot firm founded in 2015 said the technology "is right now starting to turn the corner."

"Certainly, an important measure of success is do they make money from it," he told Reuters, referring to Tesla's humanoid robot efforts.

HUMAN HELP?

Analysts see more pageant than product. "It's all part of distracting people and giving them the next shiny object to chase after," Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid said.

"Investors are not excited about Optimus," said Gene Munster, managing partner at venture capital firm Loup Ventures, which holds Tesla stocks. "It's just such a low probability that it works at scale," he said, saying it is "infinitely harder than self-driving cars."

And then there is Musk's own experience with robots in the factory.

During the 2018 production hell, Musk specifically noted the problems of the "fluff bot," an assembly robot that failed to perform simple tasks that human hands can do - picking up pieces of "fluff" and placing them on batteries.

He said the cost of having technicians maintain the complicated robot far exceeded that of hiring someone to do the assembly.

The fluff bot is "a funny example but drives home the point that autonomy often doesn't generalize well, and so handling soft fluffy material that isn't as predictable as a rigid part was causing a huge problem," Aaron Johnson, a mechanical engineering professor at Carnegie Mellon University, said.

"Human hands are way better at doing that," Musk said.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Peter Henderson, Ben Klayman and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.57% 3545 Delayed Quote.9.13%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.85% 17800 End-of-day quote.5.95%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.25% 201500 End-of-day quote.-3.59%
OPTIMUS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 0.51% 992 Delayed Quote.38.30%
TESLA, INC. 1.27% 312.9991 Delayed Quote.-12.26%
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
11:57aElon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot
RE
06:09aElon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot
RE
06:03aFactbox-The challenges automakers, and now Tesla, face with humanoid robots
RE
09/19Electric vehicles row overshadows S.Korean president's first U.S. visit
RE
09/19Hyundai Motor, Italy's IVECO Group Introduce Hydrogen Car at IAA Transportation 2022
MT
09/19Kia Corp to produce electric vehicles in the U.S. from 2024 - reports
RE
09/19Row over EV subsidy rules overshadows S.Korean president's first U.S. visit
RE
09/19Iveco showcases prototype of large hydrogen van developed with Hyundai
RE
09/19Iveco showcases prototype of large hydrogen van developed with Hyundai
RE
09/19South Korean Stocks Slide for Fourth Day over Possible US Fed Rate Hike; Hyundai E&C Lo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 134 183 B 96,5 B 96,5 B
Net income 2022 8 298 B 5,96 B 5,96 B
Net Debt 2022 81 433 B 58,5 B 58,5 B
P/E ratio 2022 6,11x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 41 472 B 29 811 M 29 811 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 63 942
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 201 500,00 KRW
Average target price 260 370,37 KRW
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
José Antonio Muñoz Barcelo Co-President & Global Chief Operating Officer
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-3.59%30 249
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.56%194 020
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.17%90 276
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-14.90%61 599
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-29.40%60 349
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-29.13%60 022