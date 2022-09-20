Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief
Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for
sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years
ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs.
My, how times have changed.
Musk's Texas company now is floating ambitious plans to
deploy thousands of humanoid robots, known as Tesla Bot or
Optimus, within its factories, expanding eventually to millions
around the world, according to job postings. Buzz is building
within the company as Tesla is having more internal meetings on
robots, a person familiar with the matter said.
Longer term, Musk said at a TED Talk robots could be used in
homes, making dinner, mowing the lawn and caring for the elderly
people, and even becoming a "buddy" or a "catgirl" sex partner.
The robot business eventually may be worth more than Tesla's
car revenue, according to Musk, who is now touting a vision for
the company that goes well beyond making self-driving electric
vehicles.
At its "AI Day" on Sept. 30, Tesla will unveil a prototype
from its project Optimus, an allusion to the powerful and
benevolent leader of the Autobots in the Transformers series.
Production could start next year, Musk said.
Tesla faces skepticism that it can show technological
advances that would justify the expense of "general purpose"
robots in factories, homes and elsewhere, according to robotics
experts, investors and analysts interviewed by Reuters.
Tesla already employs hundreds of robots designed for
specific jobs for production of its cars.
Humanoid robots have been in development for decades by
Honda Motor Co and Hyundai Motor Co's
Boston Dynamics unit. Like self-driving cars, the robots have
trouble with unpredictable situations.
"Self-driving cars weren't really proved to be as easy as
anyone thought. And it's the same way with humanoid robots to
some extent," the lead of NASA's Dexterous Robotics Team, Shaun
Azimi, told Reuters.
"If something unexpected happens, being flexible and robust
to those kinds of changes is very difficult."
At an "Autonomy" event in 2019, Musk promised 1 million
robotaxis by 2020 but has yet to deliver such a car.
Musk's robots may be able to demonstrate basic capabilities
at the event, but it would be hard for them to impress public
expectations of robots that are as capable as humans, experts
say.
To succeed, Tesla will need to show robots doing multiple,
unscripted actions, said Nancy Cooke, a professor in human
systems engineering at Arizona State University. Such proof
could provide a boost to Tesla stock, which is down 25% from its
2021 peak.
"If he just gets the robot to walk around, or he gets the
robots to dance, that's already been done. That's not that
impressive," she said.
Tesla did not respond to Reuters' request for comments, but
Musk in the past proved skeptics wrong, jump-starting the
electric car market and building a rocket company, SpaceX,
although some product launches were behind schedule.
IN-HOUSE EXPERTISE
Initially, Optimus will perform boring or dangerous jobs,
including moving parts around its factories, according to Musk.
Musk acknowledged that humanoid robots do not have enough
intelligence to navigate the real world without being explicitly
instructed.
But he said Tesla can leverage its expertise in AI and key
components to develop and produce smart, yet less expensive,
humanoid robots at scale.
He tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1572090491050799107
on Monday that its Autopilot team is also working on its
Optimus robot, when asked about fixes of what it calls Full
Self-Driving beta - a test version of its new automated driving
software.
Tesla is on hiring spree for people to work on humanoid
bi-pedal robots, with about 20 job postings on "Tesla Bot"
including jobs for designing key robot parts like "actuators".
"The code you will write will at term run in millions of
humanoid robots across the world, and will therefore be held to
high quality standards," one of the job postings said.
Tesla has over 2 million vehicles on the road.
Jonathan Hurst, chief technology officer at Agility
Robotics, a humanoid robot firm founded in 2015 said the
technology "is right now starting to turn the corner."
"Certainly, an important measure of success is do they make
money from it," he told Reuters, referring to Tesla's humanoid
robot efforts.
HUMAN HELP?
Analysts see more pageant than product. "It's all part of
distracting people and giving them the next shiny object to
chase after," Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid said.
"Investors are not excited about Optimus," said Gene
Munster, managing partner at venture capital firm Loup Ventures,
which holds Tesla stocks. "It's just such a low probability that
it works at scale," he said, saying it is "infinitely harder
than self-driving cars."
And then there is Musk's own experience with robots in the
factory.
During the 2018 production hell, Musk specifically noted the
problems of the "fluff bot," an assembly robot that failed to
perform simple tasks that human hands can do - picking up pieces
of "fluff" and placing them on batteries.
He said the cost of having technicians maintain the
complicated robot far exceeded that of hiring someone to do the
assembly.
The fluff bot is "a funny example but drives home the point
that autonomy often doesn't generalize well, and so handling
soft fluffy material that isn't as predictable as a rigid part
was causing a huge problem," Aaron Johnson, a mechanical
engineering professor at Carnegie Mellon University, said.
"Human hands are way better at doing that," Musk said.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Peter Henderson, Ben
Klayman and Lisa Shumaker)