FREYR buys Georgia site for battery plant, sees $1.7 bln initial capital cost

Nov 11 (Reuters) - FREYR Battery SA said on
Friday it had purchased a site in Coweta County, Georgia for its
Giga America battery plant, and projected an initial capital
spend of $1.7 billion for the project.
The battery developer, which plans to undertake detailed
plant engineering in the coming months, also said it expects to
create more than 720 jobs in the region. U.S.-listed shares of
the company rose about 4% in mid-day trading.
The development comes against the backdrop of a string of
electric vehicle (EV) and battery announcements in Georgia,
which includes SK Innovation's battery unit and
Hyundai Motor Co's $5.54 billion EV and battery
plant for which the company broke ground last month.
"With the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, we
expect U.S. demand for ESS (energy storage system), passenger EV
and other electric mobility applications to grow rapidly over
the next decade," its Chief Executive Officer Tom Jensen said.
The company also said it was evaluating value accretive
upstream and downstream modules and additional cell production
lines that are expected to bring its total capital investments
to more than $2.6 billion through 2029.
