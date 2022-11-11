Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
172000.00 KRW   +1.47%
09:12aHyundai Ioniq 5 Drives Sustainability Campaign With Upcoming Show, ‘down To Earth With Zac Efron : Down Under'
PU
09:08aFREYR buys Georgia site for battery plant, sees $1.7 billion initial capital cost
RE
11/10Hyundai Motor Unveils Original Documentary on IONIQ Origins and Success Story
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FREYR buys Georgia site for battery plant, sees $1.7 bln initial capital cost

11/11/2022 | 12:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 11 (Reuters) - FREYR Battery SA said on Friday it had purchased a site in Coweta County, Georgia for its Giga America battery plant, and projected an initial capital spend of $1.7 billion for the project.

The battery developer, which plans to undertake detailed plant engineering in the coming months, also said it expects to create more than 720 jobs in the region. U.S.-listed shares of the company rose about 4% in mid-day trading.

The development comes against the backdrop of a string of electric vehicle (EV) and battery announcements in Georgia, which includes SK Innovation's battery unit and Hyundai Motor Co's $5.54 billion EV and battery plant for which the company broke ground last month.

"With the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, we expect U.S. demand for ESS (energy storage system), passenger EV and other electric mobility applications to grow rapidly over the next decade," its Chief Executive Officer Tom Jensen said.

The company also said it was evaluating value accretive upstream and downstream modules and additional cell production lines that are expected to bring its total capital investments to more than $2.6 billion through 2029. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FREYR BATTERY 4.40% 13.73 Delayed Quote.17.71%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 1.47% 172000 End-of-day quote.-17.70%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 0.83% 182500 End-of-day quote.-23.48%
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
09:12aHyundai Ioniq 5 Drives Sustainabilit : Down Under'
PU
09:08aFREYR buys Georgia site for battery plant, sees $1.7 billion initial capital cost
RE
11/10Hyundai Motor Unveils Original Documentary on IONIQ Origins and Success Story
AQ
11/09Hyundai Motor Signs Deal for Commercial Auto Business in China
MT
11/08South Korean battery makers flag supply chain worries amid U.S. EV tax credit reform
RE
11/08Automakers, foreign governments seek changes to U.S. EV tax rules
RE
11/07Hyundai Home Shopping Network's Net Profit Plunges 38.1% in Q3; Shares Rise 3%
MT
11/07Arafura Resources Enters Offtake Deals With Hyundai, Kia
MT
11/06Australia's Arafura inks rare-earth supply deal with Hyundai and Kia
RE
11/04South Korea seeks 3-year grace period on U.S. EV tax incentive law
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 141 473 B 104 B 104 B
Net income 2022 8 104 B 5,98 B 5,98 B
Net Debt 2022 82 088 B 60,6 B 60,6 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,36x
Yield 2022 3,04%
Capitalization 35 983 B 26 570 M 26 570 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 63 942
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 172 000,00 KRW
Average target price 236 111,11 KRW
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
José Antonio Muñoz Barcelo Co-President & Global Chief Operating Officer
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-17.70%26 191
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-6.98%188 251
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.68%84 415
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.29%68 879
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-35.92%57 011
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-35.08%56 458