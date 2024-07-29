BENGALURU (Reuters) - Here are some details of this year's biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) in India, where stock markets are booming and Ola Electric, the country's biggest e-scooter maker, will launch its highly anticipated IPO on Thursday.

More than 150 companies have raised nearly $5 billion through IPOs between January and July, nearly double the amount raised in the same period last year, LSEG data shows.

These are the country's biggest IPOs of 2024:

* OLA ELECTRIC

The electric scooter maker's $734-million IPO will be the biggest so far this year. The company's IPO has drawn investor interest from the likes of Fidelity and Nomura.

* BHARTI HEXACOM

Telecom operator Bharti Hexacom's $511-million IPO was launched in April, attracting bids worth more than $8 billion.

* AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE

Mortgage lender Aadhar Housing Finance's IPO in May raised $358 million.

* GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE

Insurer Go Digit launched its share sale in May, raising $312 million.

* BHARAT HIGHWAYS INVIT

An IPO by infrastructure investment trust Bharat Highways InvIT in February raised about $300 million.

* EMCURE PHARMACEUTICALS

Bain-backed drugmaker Emcure, which focuses on areas such as gynaecology and HIV treatments, launched its $234 million IPO earlier this month.

* INDEGENE

Indegene, which provides digital services to the biopharma industry, launched its IPO in May, raising $220 million.

* HYUNDAI MOTOR INDIA (upcoming)

Hyundai Motor's Indian business has filed draft papers for what could be the country's biggest-ever issue of shares later this year, with plans to raise roughly $3 billion.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Helen Popper)