    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-23
161500.00 KRW   -3.29%
04:32pFord, Hyundai discussing EV investments with Indonesia - Indonesian minister
RE
06:43aHyundai's profit view clouded by U.S. EV concerns
RE
02:53aHyundai Motor Hikes FY22 Guidance Despite 5% Drop in Q3 Net Profit
MT
Ford, Hyundai discussing EV investments with Indonesia - Indonesian minister

10/24/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show

DETROIT (Reuters) - Indonesia is in discussions with Ford Motor Co and Hyundai Motor Co to establish operations related to electric vehicles in the Southeast Asian country, Indonesia Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, told an audience in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

Ford, nickel miner Vale Indonesia and China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt said in July they had signed a non-binding memorandum of cooperation to build a plant in Indonesia to extract nickel chemicals.

Hartarto said Indonesia also is in discussions with Hyundai and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution over battery and EV investments.

"We have raw materials for EV battery technologies," Hartarto told an audience at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Indonesia's large supplies of nickel, as well as semiconductor production capacity, "can support the U.S. auto industry," he said.

(Reporting By Joe White, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2.38% 12.48 Delayed Quote.-41.31%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.95% 16000 End-of-day quote.-4.76%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -3.29% 161500 End-of-day quote.-22.73%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 2.00% 509000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
PT VALE INDONESIA TBK 0.38% 6600 End-of-day quote.41.03%
Financials
Sales 2022 138 396 B 95,9 B 95,9 B
Net income 2022 8 026 B 5,56 B 5,56 B
Net Debt 2022 77 575 B 53,8 B 53,8 B
P/E ratio 2022 4,89x
Yield 2022 3,26%
Capitalization 33 806 B 23 428 M 23 428 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 63 942
Free-Float 69,8%
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
José Antonio Muñoz Barcelo Co-President & Global Chief Operating Officer
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-22.73%24 342
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.60%183 587
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.96%75 362
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-15.77%59 735
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-40.30%51 032
BMW AG-12.50%49 141