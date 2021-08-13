Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford counterattacks in 'cruise' dispute with GM

08/13/2021 | 08:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo is seen on the bonnet of a new Ford Aspire car during its launch in New Delhi

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said late on Friday it will ask the U.S. Patent Office to rescind trademarks obtained by rival General Motors Co for the terms "Cruise" and "Super Cruise," escalating a brawl GM began by suing Ford over its use of "Blue Cruise" for an automated driving system.

The legal fight between the two Detroit automakers turns on whether "cruise" is a generic term for technology that allows the car to take over some share of driving tasks from a human motorist.

The clash underscores the intensity of competition among established automakers to be seen as leaders in automated driving technology, competitive with Silicon Valley rivals Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc 's Waymo unit and others.

GM filed a federal suit against Ford on July 24, accusing Ford of violating GM trademarks by using the name "Blue Cruise" for a system that enables hands-free driving.

GM had previously trademarked "Super Cruise" for its hands-free, partially automated driving technology. It also has trademarked "Cruise," the name of its robo-taxi unit in San Francisco.

Ford reiterated on Friday its position that GM's suit is frivolous. The effort to nullify GM's trademarks for the use of the word "cruise" takes the fight to a new level.

"To defend itself, Ford has no choice but to ask the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to rescind both of GM's "Cruise" and "Super Cruise" trademark registrations that should have never been registered in the first place," Ford said. "Any number of companies use the word 'cruise' in connection with driver assist technology."

Among the examples Ford cited: "Predictive Cruise," marketed by Mack Trucks; "Smart Cruise Control" marketed by Hyundai Motor Co, and Autocruise, used by auto supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

GM said Friday that Super Cruise "has had a well established commercial presence since 2017," and added in a statement that the company "remains committed to vigorously defending our brands and protecting the equity our products and technology have earned over several years in the market and that won't change."

(Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Daniel Wallis)

By Joseph White


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.39% 2754.55 Delayed Quote.57.17%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.91% 217000 End-of-day quote.13.02%
TESLA, INC. -0.70% 717.17 Delayed Quote.1.63%
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
08/13Ford counterattacks in 'cruise' dispute with GM
RE
08/13Ford counterattacks in 'cruise' dispute with GM
RE
08/13HYUNDAI FUTURENET : All-New 2022 Hyundai Elantra N North American Virtual Premie..
AQ
08/13MORE TO COME : Hyundai Motor heralds start of new football season with fan-focus..
PU
08/12HYUNDAI MOTOR : to reveal its vision for a sustainable future at IAA Mobility 20..
PU
08/12HYUNDAI MOTOR : Manufacturing Alabama Builds its 5 Millionth Vehicle
PU
08/12MARKET CHATTER : Six Major Carmakers Recall Nearly 29,000 Vehicles in South Kore..
MT
08/11KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX : Hyundai Capital to List $108 Million Bonds on Singapore ..
MT
08/10MARKET CHATTER : Hyundai Green Food's Net Profit Declines in Q2
MT
08/10VW joins Tesla in call for lower import tax on EVs in India
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 118 478 B 102 B 102 B
Net income 2021 6 202 B 5,34 B 5,34 B
Net Debt 2021 69 470 B 59,8 B 59,8 B
P/E ratio 2021 8,76x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 45 886 B 39 444 M 39 508 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 217 000,00 KRW
Average target price 308 700,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY13.02%39 444
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.24%251 446
VOLKSWAGEN AG36.33%158 838
DAIMLER AG30.89%94 908
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY28.84%79 293
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED30.08%71 141