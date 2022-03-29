Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

H2 Mobility gets $121 million from investors to build hydrogen network

03/29/2022 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The opening ceremony of the Hynamics hydrogen station in Auxerre

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's H2 Mobility fuelling station network said on Tuesday it will get an extra 110 million euros ($121 million) over the next five years to roll out more infrastructure for fuel cell vehicles powered by hydrogen.

Of the total sum, hydrogen investment platform Hy24 will inject 70 million euros through the Clean H2 Infra Fund, which it manages, and H2 Mobility's seven other existing shareholders will stump up 40 million euros.

Green hydrogen is in the spotlight in Europe, where European Union environment ministers want truck CO2 emissions cut by a third by 2030 from 2019 levels.

While battery powered vehicles have established a lead in the truck sector, fuel cell driven ones are expected in greater numbers in the long-haul segment in a fierce technology battle.

H2 Mobility's existing investors are industrial gases makers Air Liquide and Linde, Daimler Truck and Hyundai Motor Co, utility OMV and oil companies Total and Shell.

H2 Mobility's managing director Nikolas Iwan said the money being raised will go into expanding the fuelling station network and gradually help it become profitable.

"We operate 92 stations, some can serve trucks already today, all can serve light commercial vehicles and passenger cars," he said.

"The next step is to create stations with more refuelling capacity to be ready for the expected ramp-up of intensive use vehicles, in particular trucks and buses, due to come from the auto manufacturers," he said.

Iwan said H2 Mobility aspired to break-even in 2026, once anchor customers bring more volume.

Hy24 is a joint venture between private equity firm Ardian and big energy, chemical and financial firms grouped in the FiveT Hydrogen investment platform.

($1 = 0.9118 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE 0.52% 158.62 Real-time Quote.3.46%
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG 3.68% 26.34 Delayed Quote.-18.43%
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S -1.77% 27.8 Delayed Quote.-19.07%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -3.01% 16100 End-of-day quote.-4.17%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -0.90% 11050 End-of-day quote.-7.14%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.29% 174500 End-of-day quote.-16.51%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.71% 111.9 Delayed Quote.51.78%
OMV AG 0.95% 42.33 Delayed Quote.-15.26%
SHELL PLC -2.32% 2061.5 End-of-day quote.27.11%
WTI 1.35% 105.513 Delayed Quote.49.48%
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
02:06aH2 Mobility gets $121 million from investors to build hydrogen network
RE
03/28Hyundai Heavy Industries Appeals EU's Rejection of Daewoo Shipbuilding Takeover
MT
03/28Hyundai Motor's STARIA MPV Wins Best of the Best at Red Dot Award
AQ
03/28Hyundai Heavy files suit in EU court after Daewoo takeover veto
RE
03/24HYUNDAI MOTOR : Result of The 54th Annual General Meeting
PU
03/23LG Energy Solution to Build Cylindrical Battery Factory in Arizona
DJ
03/23Hyundai Heavy Industries Sells $300 Million in Green Bonds to Foreign Investors
MT
03/23Explainer-Can companies leaving Russia recoup losses through insurance?
RE
03/22Hungary wins EU nod for $230 million aid to SK Innovation battery plant
RE
03/22Hyundai Motor, Chinese Partner to Invest $942 Million into Auto JV
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 128 606 B 105 B 105 B
Net income 2022 6 352 B 5,18 B 5,18 B
Net Debt 2022 71 772 B 58,6 B 58,6 B
P/E ratio 2022 6,95x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 36 515 B 29 790 M 29 790 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 174 500,00 KRW
Average target price 265 000,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-16.51%29 790
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.97%247 250
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.50%104 938
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-5.44%74 304
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-19.74%66 190
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-24.58%63 424