Hyundai, GM serious about 'flying car' efforts

DETROIT, June 14 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co
and General Motors Co said on Monday they are pushing
ahead with developing flying cars, with the South Korean company
expressing optimism it could have an air-taxi service in
operation as soon as 2025.
A GM executive said it could take until 2030 for air-taxi
services to overcome technical and regulatory hurdles and reach
commercialization.
The zero-emissions aircraft, which take off and land like
helicopters and carry passengers and cargo, are being developed
by a number of startups as well as aircraft makers and
automakers, but they face a long road to profitability.
Hyundai is ahead of its previously stated timetable for
rolling out air-mobility vehicles, Jose Munoz, the company's
global chief operating officer, said in an interview broadcast
on Monday at the Reuters Events Car of the Future conference.
Munoz, who is also CEO of Hyundai North America, previously
said urban air taxis would be in operation at major U.S.
airports by 2028 and perhaps earlier. He told Reuters on Monday
it could possibly happen before 2025.
"We see this market as a significant growth opportunity,"
Munoz said, adding he was "very confident" of the technology's
development.
Hyundai is developing air taxis powered by electric
batteries that can transport five to six people from highly
congested urban centers to airports.
Other automakers developing flying cars either alone or with
startups include Toyota Motor Corp, Daimler AG
and China's Geely Automobile Holdings.
"I think that there's a long pathway here," Pamela Fletcher,
vice president of GM's Global Innovation team, said at the
Reuters event. "2030 is probably a real commercial inflection
point."
She added: "It's a very nascent space. There's a lot of work
to be done on the regulatory side, as well as the actual
technology side."
In January, GM unveiled a flying Cadillac concept.
Morgan Stanley has estimated the total addressable market
for urban air mobility could hit $1 trillion by 2040 and $9
trillion by 2050.
In 2019, Hyundai, which has a dedicated Urban Air Mobility
Division led by Jaiwon Shin, a former NASA engineer, pledged to
invest about $1.5 billion in urban air mobility by 2025.
Munoz said Hyundai sees its flying cars serving not only
residential customers but also transporting commercial cargo.
Hyundai does not want to sell flying cars as a simple
transaction, but believes it can develop services around the
vehicles, Munoz said.
