Hyundai INSTER: New A-Segment Sub-Compact EV Delivers Unique Design with Segment-Leading Range and Versatility

Hyundai Motor unveils All-electric INSTER, the new A-segment sub-compact urban EV with up to 355 km of targeted driving range according to WLTP

INSTER's compact footprint, robust exterior design and spacious interior deliver versatility in the sub-compact segment

Sophisticated technology, safety features, and exceptional EV capabilities offer advanced equipment in a compact, urban-friendly SUV

INSTER will launch this summer with additional model to join the family Media Kits PDFCopy TextPrint

SEOUL, June 27, 2024 - Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled the All-electric INSTER1), a new A-segment sub-compact EV offering unique design, segment-leading driving range and versatility, and advanced technology at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show. INSTER's bold design combines a futuristic, innovative image with a spacious interior in a compact SUV body. With a sophisticated technology package that helps deliver safe, refined driving, INSTER offers fast charging and the best all-electric range (AER) in its segment, at up to 355 km2) INSTER delivers eco-friendly flexibility, as well as agile driving dynamics and seamless connectivity. Its compact positioning provides increased efficiency compared with larger models. INSTER INSTER is badged as CASPER Electric in Korea.

355 km Projected range of 355 km (WLTP) on a single charge with 15-inch wheels for the Long-Range model. INSTER is badged as CASPER Electric in Korea.

Bold exterior design and unique features Building on the design legacy of the Korea-only, petrol-powered CASPER introduced in 2021, the INSTER's styling evolution is underpinned by an extended body and wheelbase to deliver more interior space and a rugged road presence. With its expanded dimensions, INSTER is positioned squarely between traditional A-segment sub-compact city cars and larger B-segment compact models. This offers the maneuverability and ease of use buyers expect with enhanced practicality and flexibility thanks to a more spacious interior and improved luggage capacity. Compared with larger models from the segment above, the INSTER's compact dimensions make it ideal for city driving and boost convenience when parking.

"With INSTER, we've taken the small SUV image to a bold new place for the global audience," said Simon Loasby, Senior Vice President and Head of the Hyundai Design Center. "INSTER punches well above its weight with distinctive design and an interior that maximizes its potential in exciting, customer-centric ways. With INSTER we're redefining what it means to drive a sub-compact EV."

Simon Loasby Head of Hyundai Design Center

INSTER's exterior design is characterized by its robust yet compact SUV profile and flush, clean surfaces, with the car's strong fenders, a high-tech, circuit board-style bumper and a bold skid plate enhancing the INSTER's front and rear designs. INSTER's personality shines through with its LED daytime running light signature and pixel-graphic turn signals, tail lamp, and bumpers. Customers can further differentiate the car's appearance with LED projection headlamps and a two-tone exterior with a contrasting black roof. Either 15-inch steel with wheel covers, 15-inch alloy or 17-inch alloy wheels will be offered depending on specification. Interior versatility and advanced materials Inside, INSTER provides enhanced technology and convenience with a 10.25-inch digital cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation and a wireless charging dock that forms part of a compact center console designed to create a greater sense of spaciousness. The pixel theme is repeated inside, with graphics on the INSTER's steering wheel boss reinforcing the car's high-tech image. The interior design also features customizable upper door trim garnishes for owners to further personalize their vehicle. INSTER's interior offers versatility and spaciousness, with the front row seating providing walk-through access. All seats can be folded flat - including the driver's seat - for increased flexibility. A front bench seat option and heated front seats and steering wheel are also available. The second-row seats are split 50/50 and slide and recline. INSTER's exterior color choices include Atlas White, Tomboy Khaki, Bijarim Khaki Matte and Unbleached Ivory, as well as several new hues, such as Sienna Orange Metallic, Aero Silver Matte, Dusk Blue Matte, Buttercream Yellow Pearl, and Abyss Black Pearl. Some exterior color choices will be available in two-tone combinations with a contrasting black roof. Interior trim choices include Black, and Khaki Brown and Newtro Beige two-tone with full cloth trim. Both the exterior and interior utilize sustainable materials. The INSTER's exterior features black high- gloss recycled paint, which replaces the carbon black pigment traditionally used in black paint with a coloring made from recycled waste tires. Recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) from bottles and bio-polypropylene material extracted from sugarcane are used inside.

Fast charging capability and segment-leading range INSTER excels with its DC charging speed and maximum AER, enabling customers to spend less time charging, travel further and take full advantage of the energy at their disposal. Equipped with a 42 kWh battery as standard, INSTER is also available with a Long-Range 49 kWh battery as an option. Both models are powered by a single motor that delivers 71.1 kW (97 PS) in the base variant and 84.5 kW (115 PS) in the Long-Range car. Both versions offer 147 Nm of torque. With a segment-leading projected range of 355 km (WLTP)3) on a single charge for the Long-Range model, INSTER redefines what is possible from a sub-compact urban EV, delivering impressive flexibility with an estimated energy consumption of 15.3 kWh/100 km (WLTP)4) . When using a 120 kW DC High-Power charging station, INSTER can charge from 10 to 80 percent in around 30 minutes under optimal conditions. INSTER also comes equipped with an 11 kW on-board charger as standard, while a battery heating system and high-efficiency heat pump are available. External and internal Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality provides power for external devices (110V/220V), allowing bi-directional charging without requiring additional equipment. This enables customers to freely use or charge devices such as electric bicycles, scooters and camping equipment. 355 km (WLTP) With 15-inch wheels

(WLTP) With 15-inch wheels

Sophisticated technology and convenience features

Alongside its driving range and charging, INSTER offers a wealth of cutting-edge technology, including a multitude of advanced safety and driver assistance features. INSTER also features 64-color LED ambient lighting, a digital cluster, a one-touch sunroof and Hyundai Digital Key 2 Touch (NFC) accessibility. Hyundai's new A-segment sub-compact urban EV offers the most complete technology package in the segment, including comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features such as a Surround View Monitor (SVM), Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear (PCA-R), Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM) and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 (FCA 1.5). Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and Lane Following Assist (LFA) are also offered, plus Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Safety Exit Warning (SEW), Smart Cruise Control (SCC) w/ Stop and Go, Highway Driving Assist 1.5 (HDA 1.5), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA) and Rear Occupant Alert (ROA). The ADAS Parking System combines Parking Distance Warning (PDW) Front and Rear with a Rear-View Monitor (RVM) for greater visibility. Global rollout with additional model on the way INSTER will launch first in Korea this summer, followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific in due course. Most equipment and technologies will come fitted as standard, with enhanced convenience and design features available optionally. Specifications will be confirmed closer to launch. An additional variant, called INSTER CROSS5), will join the INSTER family in the future, featuring a more rugged, outdoor-focused design. Further details will be announced at a later date. INSTER CROSS Named as CASPER CROSS in Korea. Named as CASPER CROSS in Korea. close

Hyundai INSTER Specifications* Dimensions (mm) Lengtd: 3,825 Wheelbase: 2,580, Widtd:1,610 Height: 1,575 Head room (mm) Front: 1,028 (Sunroof: 987) / Rear: 982 Leg room (mm) Front: 1,050 / Rear: 885 Luggage space (VDA) 280 liters (up to 351 liters witd sliding rear seats) Max tire size 205/45 R17 Wheel options 17-inch alloy, 15-inch alloy, 15-inch steel witd wheel covers Battery Standard: 42 kWh / Long-Range: 49 kWh Voltage Standard: 266 V / Long-Range: 310 V Max power Standard: 71.1 kW and 97 PS / Long-Range: 84.5 kW and 115 PS Max speed Standard: 140 km/h / Long-Range: 150 km/h 0-100 km/h Standard: 11.7 s / Long-Range: 10.6 s Projected max driving range (WLTP) Exceeding 300 km (Standard Range) Target 355 km (Long-Range witd 15-inch wheels) Projected consumption 15.3 kWh/ 100 km (witd 15-inch wheels) AC OBC 11 kW (std) AC charging time (at OBC power) Standard: 4 hours (16A) Long-Range: 4 hours 35 minutes (16A) 10-80% fast charging 30 mins (botd models, under optimal conditions when using High-Power Chargers (DC witd a minimum output of 120 kW)) ADAS features Surround View Monitor (SVM), Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear (PCA-R), Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 (FCA 1.5), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), Smart Cruise Control (SCC)w/ Stop and Go, Highway Driving Assist 1.5 (HDA 1.5), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA) and Rear Occupant Alert (ROA), Parking Distance Warning (PDW) Front and Rear, Rear View Monitor (RVM). Exterior colors Atlas White*, Tomboy Khaki*, Bijarim Khaki Matte, Unbleached Ivory, Sienna Orange Metallic*, Aero Silver Matte*, Dusk Blue Matte, Abyss Black Pearl, and Buttercream Yellow Pearl.

* Available in two-tone witd contrast black roof Interior colors Black, and Khaki Brown and Newtro Beige two-tone witd full clotd trim * Specifications are based on European-model Hyundai INSTER. Features, technology and claimed figures may differ depending on the market.

*Specifications are based on European-model Hyundai INSTER. Features, technology and claimed figures may differ depending on the market. About Hyundai Motor Company Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies. More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

