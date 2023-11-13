By Denny Jacob

Hyundai Motor America will raise certain U.S. employees hourly wages next year.

The auto manufacturer said the new wage structure starting in January for its production team members at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia will result in hourly wages increasing 25% by 2028.

There are about 4,000 production team members at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, the company said.

The pending changes come as other automakers have boosted pay following recent labor strikes. The Wall Street Journal on Friday reported that Honda Motor is giving many U.S. factory workers an 11% pay bump and making other improvements for those employees. Earlier this month Toyota Motor raised wages for most U.S. factory employees by 9% and shortened the time it takes to reach top pay. These moves followed strikes by the United Auto Workers union that resulted in a 25% base wage increase for its members at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, among other gains.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-13-23 1210ET