    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-19
189000.00 KRW   +0.27%
HYUNDAI MOTOR : Announces 2022 Q2 Business Results
PU
12:37aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Anticipates external uncertainties to continue,…
RE
12:37aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Expects a gradual recovery from the global chip…
RE
Hyundai Motor : Announces 2022 Q2 Business Results

07/21/2022 | 12:44am EDT
  • · Q2 revenue increased 18.7% Y/y to KRW 36 trillion
  • · Operating profit up 58% to KRW 2.98 trillion
  • · Net profit (including minority interest) rose 55.6% to KRW 3.08 trillion
  • · The company sold 976,350 units in Q2, down 5.3% from the previous year, affected by chip supply shortages and lockdowns in some Chinese regions
  • · Improved mix from higher sales of Genesis luxury models and SUVs along with a favorable currency environment helped lift the operating profit margin to 8.3%
  • · Hyundai's Q2 full-electric model sales jumped 49% year on year to 53,126 units
  • · The company expects uncertain business environment to continue from the second half onward amid raw material price fluctuations and COVID-19 resurgence
  • · Hyundai Motor is striving to maintain profitability with optimized production-sales processes


SEOUL, July 21, 2022- Hyundai Motor Company today announced its business results for the second quarter of 2022. The revenue and operating profit from April to June rose 18.7 percent and 58 percent year-over-year to KRW 36 trillion and 2.98 trillion, respectively.


During the three-month period, Hyundai Motor posted operating profit margin of 8.3 percent, and net profit, including non-controlling interest, increased 55.6 percent to KRW 3.08 trillion.


Hyundai sold 976,350 units around the globe in the second quarter, a 5.3 percent decrease from the year earlier. Sales in markets outside of Korea were down by 4.4 percent to 794,052 units, and sales in Korea decreased 9.2 percent to 182,298 units. The decrease in sales volume mainly stemmed from the ongoing global chip and component shortage and geopolitical issues.


A robust sales mix of SUV and Genesis luxury models, reduced incentives from a lower level of inventory, and a favorable foreign exchange environment helped lift revenue in the second quarter, despite the slowdown in sales volume amid an adverse economic environment.


Hyundai's EV model sales surged 49 percent from a year earlier to 53,126 units in the second quarter, accounting for 5.4 percent of its total sales volume.


The company maintains its financial guidance that was set in January for 13~14 percent of consolidated revenue growth and 5.5~6.5 percent annual consolidated operating profit margin.


Hyundai Motor's board today approved a plan to pay an interim dividend of KRW 1,000 per common share.

Hyundai to optimize business operations with electrification leadership around the world


Hyundai Motor expects a gradual recovery from the global chip and component shortage. However, the company also anticipates external uncertainties to continue, including the supply chain disruption caused by the resurgence of a COVID-19 variant and fluctuation in raw material costs due to geopolitical issues.


In addition, the company expects currency rate volatility as well as increasing marketing costs due to fiercer competition among automakers as a burden for the rest of this year.


In order to cope with the uncertainties, the company will focus on the recovery of sales through an optimized production-sales plan in global operations that will enhance its product mix with SUVs and luxury models to secure robust profitability.


In addition, Hyundai will continue to strengthen its global leadership position in electric vehicles with its new IONIQ 6 battery electric vehicle, which will launch in the third quarter.



(Revenue / Operating Profit / Net Profit unit: Billion KRW)


2022 2Q 2021 2Q Y/y Change
Vehicle sales (Units) 976,350 1,031,357 △5.3%

Korea 182,298 200,682 △9.2%

Rest of the world 794,052 830,675 △4.4%
Revenue 35,999.9 30,326.1 18.7%
Operating profit 2,979.8 1,886 58%
Net profit 3,084.8 1,982.6 55.6%

* Sales results are based on wholesale.

* Net Profit includes non-controlling interest

* Under K-IFRS


- End -



About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company offers a range of world-class vehicles and mobility services in more than 200 countries. Hyundai Motor sold more than 4.4 million vehicles globally in 2019, and currently employs some 120,000 personnel worldwide. The company is enhancing its product lineup with vehicles designed to help usher in a more sustainable future, while offering innovative solutions to real-world mobility challenges. Through the process Hyundai aims to facilitate 'Progress for Humanity' with smart mobility solutions that vitalize connections between people and provide quality time to its customers.


More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com


Disclaimer:Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 04:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
