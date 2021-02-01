Log in
Hyundai Motor : Announces Organizational Changes  and Appoints New Leadership

02/01/2021
  • · Hyundai names Thomas Schemera as the Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division to bolster coordinated communication efforts on Hyundai's N Brand and IONIQ dedicated BEV lineup brand
  • · Customer Channel and Service sub-division is now incorporated into the Global Operations Division for operational efficiency



SEOUL, February 1, 2021- Hyundai Motor Company today announced new organizational changes and new leadership in its Customer Experience Division, Product Division and Global Operation Division, effective immediately.


The move is part of a company initiative to optimize organizational structure and bolster efforts to transform into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider with the most capable leaders in place.


Executive Vice President Thomas Schemera, formerly Head of Product Division of Hyundai Motor Group, is newly appointed as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Head of the Customer Experience Division, Hyundai Motor Company.


When he joined Hyundai Motor in 2018, Schemera started as the head of the High-Performance Vehicle and Motorsport Division and then became Head of Product Division. He oversaw the development of the competitive product lineup, including N Brand.


Schemera has decades of experience in the automotive industry. Prior to joining Hyundai, he served multiple positions at BMW, including his role as Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Driving Experience at BMW M from 2009 to 2014.


In addition to the leadership change, Customer Experience Division now incorporates N Brand Management and Motorsport sub-division in its organization.


Under the new organizational structure and new leadership, Hyundai will be better positioned to communicate in a coordinated manner on marketing initiatives for Hyundai, N Brand and the new IONIQ dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) lineup brand.


Furthermore, Hyundai's restructured organization and leadership changes will better support IONIQ brand's successful launch.


In addition, Customer Channel and Service sub-division, which manages the global dealer and service network, is now incorporated into the Global Operations Division to better reflect the dealer-centered nature of global business operations and for operational efficiency.


Senior Vice President Heung Soo Kim will now head Hyundai Motor Group's Product Division, overseeing product strategy and operations for Hyundai and Kia brands. While taking on the new role, Kim will continue his existing responsibilities being in charge of the EV Business sub-division and Product Strategy sub-division.


Executive Vice President Wonhong Cho, the former CMO, will now head Hyundai Motor's new Brand Strategy Support Division to oversee support work on Hyundai's brand strategy.



- End -


About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.


More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.comor http://globalpr.hyundai.com


Disclaimer:Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 09:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
