Hyundai Motor : Appoints Andrew Roberts as Vice President, Head of Global PR

09/24/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • · Roberts to lead the Group's global communications efforts and enhance brand awareness for Hyundai and Kia brands
  • · The Group to strengthen global PR communications in support of the rapid transformation of Hyundai and Kia to become globally leading mobility solutions providers
  • · Roberts, who starts in the new role from September 27th, brings over 25 years of communications experience, expertise and leadership in the automotive industry

SEOUL, September 24, 2021 -Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today announced the appointment of Andrew Roberts as the Vice President to lead Global PR for Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation.


Roberts will report to Executive Vice President Young Kyu Lee, Head of the Group's Communication Center, and he will oversee Hyundai and Kia's global communications efforts to further highlight the transformation both companies are going through, in order to become innovative mobility solutions providers.


"We are excited to have Andrew join us. Andrew is a great person with passion, sincerity and devotion for the subject matter of mobility and Hyundai Motor Group. Also, his track record and expertise in PR communications is definitely a welcome addition to our organization," said Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Communication Center. "His experience within notable global automotive companies to boost brand awareness, manage risks and coordinate PR practitioners on a global level will enable us to further advance our global PR capabilities and effectively deliver impactful messages."


Hyundai and Kia are undergoing major business transformations under their mid- to long-term business plans, Strategy 2025 and Plan S, respectively. Under the strategy, both companies plan to present new forms of mobility products and services, such as robotxi and urban air mobility (UAM). Hyundai and Kia will also introduce a range of eco-friendly vehicles with innovative electrification and hydrogen fuel cell technologies, moving a step closer to a carbon-neutral future.


With Roberts' track record, the Group's Hyundai and Kia brands plan to enhance communications on each companies' transformation to become globally leading innovative mobility providers.


"Having seen the Group's innovative transformation take place at phenomenal speed, I knew I wanted to be part of it," Roberts said. "No other automotive Group has the same level of ambition, scale of technological advancement and progressive design approach in my view, and my goal is to play a key role in further raising brand awareness in markets where the Group operates, so that customers around the world will also know what positive impacts both Hyundai and Kia are offering through innovative and responsible mobility."


Roberts, who will be based at the Group's headquarters in Seoul, is a highly regarded talent in the automotive industry. Prior to joining the Group, he led Communications at luxury car brands, including Bentley Motors and Mercedes-Benz UK. At both companies, he served as the Director of Communications, guiding brand evolution through his communication strategies.




Andrew Roberts, Vice President and Head of Hyundai Motor Group's Global PR


2021~ : Hyundai Motor Group,Vice President and Head of Global PR

2019 ~ 2021: Influence Associates, Chief Operating Officer

2014 ~ 2019: Bentley Motors, Director of Communications

2012 ~ 2014: Bentley Motors, Head of Brand Communications

2009 ~ 2012: Mercedes-Benz UK, Director of Communications

2006 ~ 2009: Land Rover, Director of Global Brand Communications

2000 ~ 2006: Land Rover, Director of Global Product & Brand Communications

1991: BA in Government, University of Essex


- End -


About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service.

With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.

Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all.


More information about Hyundai Motor Group, please see: www.hyundaimotorgroup.com

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 07:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
