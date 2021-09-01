Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 08/31
212500 KRW   +1.19%
11:02aHYUNDAI MOTOR : August 2021 Sales Results
PU
05:06aSouth Korean Stocks Gain Marginally as Exports Jump in August; Tech Stocks Rally
MT
04:19aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Sales Tumble 6% MoM In August
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hyundai Motor : August 2021 Sales Results

09/01/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure Title : August 2021 Sales Results (Tentative)

1. Sales Results:

*Monthly sales

Category
(units)
August
2021
July
2021
MoM % Change
August
2020
YoY % Change
Sales
Unit
Domestic 51,034 59,856 -14.7 54,590 -6.5
Overseas 243,557 253,595 -4.0 264,110 -7.8
Total 294,591 313,451 -6.0 318,700 -7.6

*Year-To-Date Sales

Category
(units)
August
2021
August
2020
YoY % Change
Sales
Unit
Domestic 496,985 516,584 -3.8
Overseas 2,142,251 1,726,859 24.1
Total 2,639,236 2,243,443 17.6

2.Others:

- The above sales units include CKD exports.

- The above sales units are wholesales.

- For further information, please refer to the company website (http://worldwide.hyundai.com)

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 15:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
11:02aHYUNDAI MOTOR : August 2021 Sales Results
PU
05:06aSouth Korean Stocks Gain Marginally as Exports Jump in August; Tech Stocks Ra..
MT
04:19aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Sales Tumble 6% MoM In August
MT
02:42aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Reports August 2021 Global Sales Results
PU
12:42aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Vitalizes Future Mobility in Roblox Metaverse Space, Hyundai Mob..
PU
08/31HYUNDAI MOTOR : to Unveil New IONIQ 5-based Self-Driving Robo Cab in Munich
MT
08/31Hyundai Heavy, Korea National Oil Set Up Offshore Carbon Dioxide Storage Plat..
MT
08/31PHONE WON'T TALK TO YOUR CAR? YOU AR : study
RE
08/31MOTIONAL AND HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP UNV : Motional's Next-Generation Robotaxi
AQ
08/31MOTIONAL AND HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP UNV : Motional's next-generation robotaxi
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 118 787 B 103 B 103 B
Net income 2021 6 200 B 5,36 B 5,36 B
Net Debt 2021 70 614 B 61,0 B 61,0 B
P/E ratio 2021 8,58x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 45 374 B 39 188 M 39 203 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 212 500,00 KRW
Average target price 308 700,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY10.68%38 774
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION20.55%242 973
VOLKSWAGEN AG32.07%147 638
DAIMLER AG23.59%90 189
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED34.59%76 729
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.70%71 149