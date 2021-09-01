Hyundai Motor : August 2021 Sales Results
Disclosure Title : August 2021 Sales Results (Tentative)
1. Sales Results:
*Monthly sales
Category
(units)
August
2021
July
2021
MoM % Change
August
2020
YoY % Change
Sales
Unit
Domestic
51,034
59,856
-14.7
54,590
-6.5
Overseas
243,557
253,595
-4.0
264,110
-7.8
Total
294,591
313,451
-6.0
318,700
-7.6
*Year-To-Date Sales
Category
(units)
August
2021
August
2020
YoY % Change
Sales
Unit
Domestic
496,985
516,584
-3.8
Overseas
2,142,251
1,726,859
24.1
Total
2,639,236
2,243,443
17.6
2. Others:
- The above sales units include CKD exports.
- The above sales units are wholesales.
- For further information, please refer to the company website ( http://worldwide.hyundai.com )
Sales 2021
118 787 B
103 B
103 B
Net income 2021
6 200 B
5,36 B
5,36 B
Net Debt 2021
70 614 B
61,0 B
61,0 B
P/E ratio 2021
8,58x
Yield 2021
1,87%
Capitalization
45 374 B
39 188 M
39 203 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,98x
EV / Sales 2022
0,89x
Nbr of Employees
70 388
Free-Float
70,8%
