Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hyundai Motor : CRADLE to Host Sixth Mobility Innovators Forum Focused on the Intersection of Creativity and Innovation

10/18/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • · Hyundai CRADLE will host sixth Mobility Innovators Forum virtually on Oct. 27-28
  • · Event to focus on the importance of bringing creative mindsets to human-centered mobility as well as the need for close collaboration with technologists
  • · Anyone interested in joining MIF 2021 can sign up via the website

SEOUL/MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 - Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) announced today that Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley will host the sixth annual Mobility Innovators Forum (MIF) virtually on Oct. 27-28. Anyone interested in joining the conversation can sign up via the website.


MIF 2021's theme, 'Life-Driven Innovation: Creativity Empowers Innovation,' emphasizes the importance of bringing creative mindsets, new perspectives and collaboration with technologists to innovating human-centered mobility solutions.


"We are thrilled to host the 6th Mobility Innovators Forum, building on the success of the past five gatherings," said Henry Chung, Head of Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley."Life during the past two years, in particular, has called for both creativity and innovation. So, the Group expects MIF 2021 to offer thought-provoking insights for our lives going forward."


MIF 2021 will begin with an impactful keynote speech from environmentalist David de Rothschild and will follow with discussions held between mobility industry leader and imaginative thinkers, including artists, philosophers, filmmakers and others.


The event includes several discussion topics, such as 'empathy-rooted mobility freedom,' 'mindful sustainability,' 'consciousness in robotics,' 'the believable in the unbelievable' as well as 'the symbiotic relationship between creativity and technological innovation.'


MIF 2021 will be streamed live to global audiences from Silicon Valley. In addition, Hyundai CRADLE will host the virtual breakout session, 'MIF Ignite,' to foster potential networking and further discussion between the Group and registered audiences.


On the MIF 2021 website, visitors can learn more about the Group's diverse innovations through digital content at MIF Channel.


Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley has hosted MIF since 2016, convening global leaders and industry experts to discuss the future of mobility and inclusive society. MIF 2020 was held virtually due to the pandemic and attracted 1,829 participants, including 133 startups, 64 OEMs, 38 investors under the theme,'From Vision to Reality.'


Hyundai CRADLE works around the globe as an open innovation Hub for Hyundai Motor Group, partnering with and investing in global startups to accelerate the development of advanced automotive technologies. CRADLE collaborates with universities, investment companies, venture capitalists and numerous research groups.



- End -

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service.

With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.

Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all.



More information about Hyundai Motor Group, please see: www.hyundaimotorgroup.com



More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

worldwide.hyundai.comor globalpr.hyundai.com


Visit the Kia Global Media Center for more information:www.kianewscenter.com


For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit https://www.genesis.com

Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor Group believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 17:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
11:10aHYUNDAI FUTURENET : delivers leading customer brand experience in 2021
AQ
05:12aSouth Korean Stocks Slip on Slower Economy Growth in China, Highest Oil Prices in Years
MT
04:19aKorea Shipbuilding Gets Oder from Marshall Islands for Two Container Carriers Worth $35..
MT
10/17HYUNDAI MOTOR : Rally de España – Day Three Report
PU
10/17Czech car sector to make 250,000 fewer vehicles this year due to chip shortage
RE
10/15HYUNDAI MOTOR LAUNCHES 'RE : Style 2021' Fashion Collection
AQ
10/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Macy's, Boeing, RioTinto, Virgin Galactic, Nestlé...
10/15South Korea's Auto Exports Plummet 21% in September on Auto Chip Shortage
MT
10/15EU New Car Sales Fell in September Amid Chip Shortage
DJ
10/14HYUNDAI MOTOR : i20 N crowned champion of Top Gear's Speed Week
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 117 517 B 99,2 B 99,2 B
Net income 2021 6 054 B 5,11 B 5,11 B
Net Debt 2021 71 165 B 60,1 B 60,1 B
P/E ratio 2021 8,69x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 44 233 B 37 317 M 37 333 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 209 500,00 KRW
Average target price 298 333,33 KRW
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY9.11%37 235
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.27%241 844
VOLKSWAGEN AG30.34%141 596
DAIMLER AG44.75%103 819
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY39.29%84 200
BMW AG21.22%65 978