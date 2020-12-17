Hyundai Motor : Closing Shareholder Registry

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)
Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange
Disclosure title: Closing Shareholder Registry
Hyundai Motor Company Record Date: December 31, 2020
Hyundai Motor Company will close its shareholder registry from January 1, 2021 until January 15, 2021 for the process of identifying the owners of shares. According to the Articles of Incorporation of Hyundai Motor Company, December 31 of each year is the record date for annual shareholders meeting.
The date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the proposed dividend rate will be notified upon the resolution of the board of directors' meeting scheduled to be held in March 2021.
Disclaimer
Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 08:10:04 UTC