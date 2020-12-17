Hyundai Motor : Closing Shareholder Registry

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)

Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange

Disclosure title: Closing Shareholder Registry

Hyundai Motor Company Record Date: December 31, 2020

Hyundai Motor Company will close its shareholder registry from January 1, 2021 until January 15, 2021 for the process of identifying the owners of shares. According to the Articles of Incorporation of Hyundai Motor Company, December 31 of each year is the record date for annual shareholders meeting.

The date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the proposed dividend rate will be notified upon the resolution of the board of directors' meeting scheduled to be held in March 2021.