HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
Hyundai Motor : Closing Shareholder Registry

12/17/2020 | 03:11am EST
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)

Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange

Disclosure title: Closing Shareholder Registry

Hyundai Motor Company Record Date: December 31, 2020

Hyundai Motor Company will close its shareholder registry from January 1, 2021 until January 15, 2021 for the process of identifying the owners of shares. According to the Articles of Incorporation of Hyundai Motor Company, December 31 of each year is the record date for annual shareholders meeting.

The date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the proposed dividend rate will be notified upon the resolution of the board of directors' meeting scheduled to be held in March 2021.

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 08:10:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 104 095 B 95,2 B 95,2 B
Net income 2020 1 900 B 1,74 B 1,74 B
Net Debt 2020 57 017 B 52,2 B 52,2 B
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
Yield 2020 1,98%
Capitalization 40 085 B 36 643 M 36 678 M
EV / Sales 2020 386x
EV / Sales 2021 348x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 226 888,89 KRW
Last Close Price 190 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eui-Sun Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Munoz Global Chief Operating Officer
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY57.68%36 643
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.45%213 112
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.71%96 298
DAIMLER AG19.04%75 406
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY13.83%59 628
BMW AG1.76%57 872
