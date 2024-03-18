Hyundai Motor Company(KOSE:A005385) added to S&P International 700

Hyundai Motor Co is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automobiles. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles including large commercial vehicles, small commercial vehicles, passenger cars, recreational vehicles (RVs), among others; and eco-friendly vehicles such as hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), electric vehicle (EVs) and Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs). The segment also provides automotive maintenance services and related parts. The Financial segment provides financial services including installment financing, lease, credit cards. The Other segment is engaged in the manufacture of railway vehicles and systems, as well as the provision of the train maintenance services. The Company is also developing autonomous driving software.