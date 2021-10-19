Hyundai Motor : Digital Art Exhibition “World on a Wire” Opens at Hyundai Motorstudio Moscow

· Hyundai Motor and Rhizome of the New Museum will present the "World on a Wire" exhibition in Moscow from October 19 until December 12, 2021

· The third and final event in the series, which follows exhibitions in Beijing and Seoul, will feature unique programming supported by the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow

The third and final event in the series, which follows exhibitions in Beijing and Seoul, will feature unique programming supported by the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow · "World on a Wire" will display innovative art incorporating technologies, created with applications of modern digital tools

"World on a Wire" will display innovative art incorporating technologies, created with applications of modern digital tools · Works by four artists from the United States and Russia - Mariia Fedorova, Tabor Robak, Rachel Rossin and Theo Triantafyllidis - will be featured in the exhibition

MOSCOW, October 19, 2021 -"World on a Wire," organized by Rhizome's Michael Connor, opens today at Hyundai Motorstudio Moscow. The exhibition is a collaboration between Hyundai Motor Company and Rhizome of the New Museum in New York, part of a partnership which began earlier this year, devoted to giving platform to new modes of born-digital artmaking.





Founded in 1996 and affiliated with New York City's iconic New Museum since 2003, Rhizome is a leading art organization dedicated to digital art and culture. Rhizome has played an integral role in the history, definition, and proliferation of art engaged with network technologies and in the exhibition of experimental and leading-edge digital art, which provides the foundation for synergy with Hyundai Motor given the automaker's art and culture initiatives focused on supporting new, innovative artists and long-standing partnerships with global art institutions.





The first exhibition by Hyundai and Rhizome debuted early this year at Hyundai Motorstudio Beijing and online on worldonawire.net. The Moscow edition of "World on a Wire" is the third and final event in the series, following Beijing and Seoul, and will bring new artistic elements not seen at the previous presentations.





Moreover, Garage Museum of Contemporary Art will be supporting the "World on a Wire" exhibition at Hyundai Motorstudio Moscow as part of its Garage Digital program, which brings together artists, scientists, programmers, and art historians with an aim to explore and support new languages of visual culture that are emerging under the influence of advanced technologies and new media on everyday life.





"World on a Wire" exhibition in Moscow: Works and artists

The exhibition will feature four unique installations. Artists from various countries have expressed themselves through a variety of digital mediums and explore the possibilities and poetics of simulation as artistic practice. Participating artists are Mariia Fedorova (Russia), Tabor Robak (USA), Rachel Rossin (USA), and Theo Triantafyllidis (USA).





Moscow-based Mariia Fedorova's Pandemic Chronotope (2021) melds 3D animation, traditional Russian iconography, and early moving image technology to narrate an abstracted, population-level experience of COVID-19 pandemic. Tabor Robak's Butterfly Room: Special Edition (2014/2021) immerses viewers in a vivid ecosystem of new biological forms created through generative animation. Rachel Rossin's I'm My Loving Memory (2020/2021) comprises a set of plexiglass sculptures printed with visuals from popular video games, shaped to the artist's body, and interacts with augmented reality. And Theo Triantafyllidis's newly presented Seamless (2017) is a live 3D animated simulation of a world inhabited by wild animals and intelligent machines.





Hyundai Motorstudio - A unique platform for interaction with the brand

Located across several countries, Hyundai Motorstudios are creative spaces embodying Hyundai Motor's innovative vision of future mobility and lifestyle and offers various opportunities for interaction with its brand. Hyundai Motorstudio Moscow is first Hyundai Motorstudio outside of Korea and the first brand space by a foreign automaker established in Russia. It has become a platform for hosting impactful exhibitions and events addressing important topics in innovations and the arts.





Apart from the new "World on a Wire" exhibition, another futuristic exhibition titled "Future Mobility" is ongoing at the gallery. It showcases advanced solutions by Hyundai Motor in the field of personal and public mobility as well as cutting-edge developments by the company in the sphere of hydrogen energy and sustainable technologies. Detailed information is available on website and Instagram page.





- End -

Rhizome

Rhizome champions born-digital art and culture through artist-centered programs that commission, present, and preserve art made with and through digital networks and tools. Online since 1996, the organization is an affiliate of the iconic New Museum in New York City. For more information, visit rhizome.org.





New Museum

The New Museum is the only museum in New York City exclusively devoted to contemporary art. Founded in 1977, the New Museum is a center for exhibitions, information, and documentation about living artists from around the world. From its beginnings as a one-room office on Hudson Street to the inauguration of its first freestanding building on the Bowery designed by SANAA in 2007, the New Museum continues to be a place of experimentation and a hub of new art and new ideas.





Garage Museum of Contemporary Art

Founded in 2008 by Dasha Zhukova and Roman Abramovich, Garage is the first philanthropic institution in Russia to create a comprehensive public mandate for contemporary art. Providing opportunities for dialogue, as well as the production of new work and ideas, the Museum's extensive program of exhibitions, events, education, research, and publishing reflects current developments in Russian and international culture. Central to these activities is the Museum's collection, which is the only public archive in the country related to the development of Russian contemporary art from the 1950s through to the present. https://garagemca.org/en





Garage Digital

Garage Museum's program bringing together artists, scientists, programmers, and art historians, aims to explore and support the new languages of visual culture that are emerging under the influence of advanced technologies and new media on everyday life and on artistic and research practices. https://garage.digital/en





About Hyundai Motor CIS

Hyundai Motor CIS Company, official distributor of Hyundai cars on the territory of Russian Federation, was established in 2007 and has one of the largest dealership networks in Russia with 193 dealer centers located across the whole country. From the moment of its creation, the company increased sales volume from 80 000 to more than 180 000 cars per year.

In 2010 Hyundai Motor opened full-cycle plant in St. Petersburg and presented its first model in Russia - Hyundai Solaris. In 2016 the company presented Hyundai Creta compact SUV which has gained leadership in the Russian SUV segment starting from first months of sales. The current Hyundai model range in Russia is comprised of 8 models.





Currently Hyundai is undergoing active transformation from traditional automaker to provider of smart mobility solutions. Hyundai Motor CIS is implementing strategy of gradual digitalization and diversification of brand services on the Russian market. The company develops various digital mobility projects, including online sales platform, Hyundai Mobility online car subscription service, long-term corporate car rent Business Mobility program, used car sales UKA online service, etc. Moreover, Hyundai Motor CIS takes active part in social life and implements different CSR initiatives in Russia, including educational family "Safe Road Traffic" project aimed at development of safety culture and behavior on the roads. For more information visit https://www.hyundai.ru/





About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe.

Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider.

The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services.

In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.





More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com





Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.