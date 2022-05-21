Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Hyundai Motor Company
  News
  Summary
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  05-19
186500.00 KRW   +2.47%
186500.00 KRW   +2.47%
Hyundai Motor Group to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. up to 2025

05/21/2022 | 11:08pm EDT
U.S. President Joe Biden visits South Korea

SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group said on Sunday it would invest an additional $5 billion in the United States by 2025 to strengthen collaboration with U.S. firms in advanced technology.

The investments, announced during a visit to Seoul by President Joe Biden, are for robotics, urban air mobility, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence, the group said.

Hyundai Motor Group, which houses Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp, on Friday announced plans to invest $5.5 billion in Georgia to build electric vehicle (EV) and battery facilities.

The new investment brings its planned U.S. total through 2025 to about $10 billion, above the $7.4 billion it announced last year.

The world's third-biggest automaker by vehicles sales did not say where in the United States the additional $5 billion would be invested.

"Thanks to Hyundai, we are being part of this transformative automobile sector and accelerating us on a road where we're going to be handing to United States of all electric future," Biden told a news conference.

Standing next to him after a meeting, Hyundai Motor Group executive chair Euisun Chung said, "I am confident that this new plant in Georgia will help us become a leader in the America automobile industry with regards to building high quality electric vehicles for our U.S. customers."

The auto group said on Wednesday it would invest 21 trillion won ($16 billion) through 2030 to expand its EV business in South Korea.

Hyundai's new EV and battery manufacturing facilities will be based in the southern “right to work” state, where labor unions are less prevalent and cannot require workers to join.

Biden, a Democrat, has described himself as the most pro-union president in history. But the deal, announced by Georgia's Republican governor, showed the compromises the president may have to make as he woos investment overseas. ($1 = 1,273.5900 won) (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Heekyong Yang and Jack Kim; Editing by William Mallard and Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.53% 18800 End-of-day quote.11.90%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -0.78% 12750 End-of-day quote.7.14%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 2.47% 186500 End-of-day quote.-10.77%
KIA CORPORATION 2.19% 83900 End-of-day quote.2.07%
Financials
Sales 2022 129 611 B 102 B 102 B
Net income 2022 6 562 B 5,15 B 5,15 B
Net Debt 2022 81 081 B 63,7 B 63,7 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,15x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 39 102 B 30 710 M 30 710 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 69,7%
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 186 500,00 KRW
Average target price 261 153,85 KRW
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-10.77%30 710
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.73%219 986
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.92%89 205
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.35%71 443
BMW AG-12.48%53 656
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-39.62%51 622