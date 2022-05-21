Hyundai Motor Group to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. up to 2025

SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group said on Sunday
it would invest an additional $5 billion in the United States by
2025 to strengthen collaboration with U.S. firms in advanced
technology.
The investments, announced during a visit to Seoul by
President Joe Biden, are for robotics, urban air mobility,
autonomous driving and artificial intelligence, the group said.
Hyundai Motor Group, which houses Hyundai Motor Co
and Kia Corp, on Friday announced plans
to invest $5.5 billion in Georgia to build electric vehicle (EV)
and battery facilities.
The new investment brings its planned U.S. total through
2025 to about $10 billion, above the $7.4 billion it announced
last year.
The world's third-biggest automaker by vehicles sales did
not say where in the United States the additional $5 billion
would be invested.
"Thanks to Hyundai, we are being part of this transformative
automobile sector and accelerating us on a road where we're
going to be handing to United States of all electric future,"
Biden told a news conference.
Standing next to him after a meeting, Hyundai Motor Group
executive chair Euisun Chung said, "I am confident that this new
plant in Georgia will help us become a leader in the America
automobile industry with regards to building high quality
electric vehicles for our U.S. customers."
The auto group said on Wednesday it would invest 21 trillion
won ($16 billion) through 2030 to expand its EV business in
South Korea.
Hyundai's new EV and battery manufacturing facilities will
be based in the southern “right to work” state, where labor
unions are less prevalent and cannot require workers to join.
Biden, a Democrat, has described himself as the most
pro-union president in history. But the deal, announced by
Georgia's Republican governor, showed the compromises the
president may have to make as he woos investment overseas.

