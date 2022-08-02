Log in
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
196000.00 KRW    0.00%
12:40aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - HMC's July 2022 Sales Results - EN
PU
08/01Indonesia to issue nickel export tax rules in Q3 -official
RE
08/01Hyundai Motor's YTD, July Sales Fall
MT
Hyundai Motor : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - HMC's July 2022 Sales Results - EN

08/02/2022 | 12:40am EDT
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)

Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange

Disclosure Title : July 2022 Sales Results (Tentative)

1. Sales Results: *Monthly sales

Category

July

June

MoM %

July

YoY %

(units)

2022

2022

Change

2021

Change

Sales

Domestic

56,305

59,510

-5.4

59,856

-5.9

Overseas

269,694

283,131

-4.7

253,604

6.3

Unit

Total

325,999

342,641

-4.9

313,460

4.0

*Year-To-Date Sales

Category

July

July

YoY %

(units)

2022

2021

Change

Sales

Domestic

390,701

445,951

-12.4

Overseas

1,814,339

1,898,694

-4.4

Unit

Total

2,205,040

2,344,645

-6.0

2. Others:

  • The above sales units include CKD exports.
  • The above sales units are wholesales.
  • For further information, please refer to the company website (http://worldwide.hyundai.com)

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
