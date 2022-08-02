Hyundai Motor : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - HMC's July 2022 Sales Results - EN
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)
Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange
Disclosure Title : July 2022 Sales Results (Tentative)
1. Sales Results: *Monthly sales
Category
July
June
MoM %
July
YoY %
(units)
2022
2022
Change
2021
Change
Sales
Domestic
56,305
59,510
-5.4
59,856
-5.9
Overseas
269,694
283,131
-4.7
253,604
6.3
Unit
Total
325,999
342,641
-4.9
313,460
4.0
*Year-To-Date Sales
Category
July
July
YoY %
(units)
2022
2021
Change
Sales
Domestic
390,701
445,951
-12.4
Overseas
1,814,339
1,898,694
-4.4
Unit
Total
2,205,040
2,344,645
-6.0
2. Others:
The above sales units include CKD exports.
The above sales units are wholesales.
For further information, please refer to the company website ( )
http://worldwide.hyundai.com
Disclaimer
Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:39:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
