Hyundai Motor : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Hyundai Motor Company's Sales Results for March 2022 - EN

Disclosure Title : March 2022 Sales Results (Tentative)
1. Sales Results:
*Monthly sales
Category (units)
March 2022
February 2022
MoM % Change
March 2021
YoY % Change
Sales Unit
Domestic
52,883
53,010
-0.2
73,810
-28.4
Overseas
261,043
252,321
3.5
304,436
-14.3
Total
313,926
305,331
2.8
378,246
-17.0
*Year-To-Date Sales
Category (units)
March 2022
March 2021
YoY % Change
Sales Unit
Domestic
152,098
185,413
-18.0
Overseas
749,815
814,415
-7.9
Total
901,913
999,828
-9.8
2. Others:
- The above sales units include CKD exports.
- The above sales units are wholesales.
- For further information, please refer to the company website ( http://worldwide.hyundai.com
)
Disclaimer
Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 04:31:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
