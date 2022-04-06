Hyundai Motor : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Hyundai Motor Company's Sales Results for March 2022 - EN

Financials KRW USD Sales 2022 128 775 B 106 B 106 B Net income 2022 6 376 B 5,24 B 5,24 B Net Debt 2022 73 309 B 60,2 B 60,2 B P/E ratio 2022 7,10x Yield 2022 2,72% Capitalization 37 465 B 30 782 M 30 782 M EV / Sales 2022 0,86x EV / Sales 2023 0,81x Nbr of Employees 70 388 Free-Float 70,8% Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 25 Last Close Price 179 000,00 KRW Average target price 265 400,00 KRW Spread / Average Target 48,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President Albert Biermann Co-President & Director Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -14.35% 30 647 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 5.01% 248 310 VOLKSWAGEN AG -11.69% 110 108 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -6.85% 75 572 FORD MOTOR COMPANY -23.83% 66 954 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -29.35% 62 741