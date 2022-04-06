Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
Hyundai Motor : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Hyundai Motor Company's Sales Results for March 2022 - EN

04/06/2022 | 12:32am EDT
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)

Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange

Disclosure Title : March 2022 Sales Results (Tentative)

1. Sales Results:

*Monthly sales

Category (units)

March 2022

February 2022

MoM % Change

March 2021

YoY % Change

Sales Unit

Domestic

52,883

53,010

-0.2

73,810

-28.4

Overseas

261,043

252,321

3.5

304,436

-14.3

Total

313,926

305,331

2.8

378,246

-17.0

*Year-To-Date Sales

Category (units)

March 2022

March 2021

YoY % Change

Sales Unit

Domestic

152,098

185,413

-18.0

Overseas

749,815

814,415

-7.9

Total

901,913

999,828

-9.8

2. Others:

  • - The above sales units include CKD exports.

  • - The above sales units are wholesales.

  • - For further information, please refer to the company website(http://worldwide.hyundai.com)

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 04:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
