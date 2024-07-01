HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)
Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange
Disclosure Title : June 2024 Sales Results (Tentative)
1. Sales Results: *Monthly sales
Category
June
May
MoM %
June
YoY %
(units)
2024
2024
Change
2023
Change
Sales
Domestic
59,804
62,200
-3.9
70,163
-14.8
Overseas
291,712
294,897
-1.1
305,004
-4.4
Unit
Total
351,516
357,097
-1.6
375,167
-6.3
2. Others:
- The above sales units include CKD exports.
- The above sales units are wholesales.
- For further information, please refer to the company website. (http://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en)
