HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)

Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange

Disclosure Title : June 2024 Sales Results (Tentative)

1. Sales Results: *Monthly sales

Category

June

May

MoM %

June

YoY %

(units)

2024

2024

Change

2023

Change

Sales

Domestic

59,804

62,200

-3.9

70,163

-14.8

Overseas

291,712

294,897

-1.1

305,004

-4.4

Unit

Total

351,516

357,097

-1.6

375,167

-6.3

2. Others:

  • The above sales units include CKD exports.
  • The above sales units are wholesales.
  • For further information, please refer to the company website. (http://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en)

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2024 08:39:55 UTC.