JAKARTA (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution on Wednesday launched Indonesia's first battery cell production plant for electric vehicles with an annual capacity of 10 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery cells.

The companies announced in 2021 that they were investing $1.1 billion in the battery cell plant in Indonesia's West Java province which would have enough capacity to power more than 150,000 battery-based electric vehicles every year.

