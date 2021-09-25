Log in
Hyundai Motor : Launches ‘E-mobility Pilot' in Singapore with SP Group and Komoco Motors to Enhance EV Customer Experience

09/25/2021 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • · Pilot program to offer real-time EV battery management solution, preventive maintenance, EV charging credits and V2V mobile charging for EV owners in Singapore
  • · EV owners to experience leading EV-integrated solutions from Hyundai Motor Group, SP Group, and Komoco Motors
  • · Program to identify the needs of EV owners to enhance customer value, and establish a robust EV ecosystem in Singapore
  • · A total of 50 long-range Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be involved in the pilot program

SINGAPORE, September 25, 2021 -Hyundai Motor Group (the Group), in partnership with SP Group and Komoco Motors, announced the launch of an E-mobility pilot program in Singapore. The program aims to identify real-world customer concerns and requirements for enhancing customer value and experience and establishing a robust EV ecosystem in the city state.


The E-mobility pilot plans to offer EV owners convenience, reliability, and peace of mind while driving an EV based on customers' needs. The pilot will test a new business model - participants will subscribe to one of the three monthly subscription plans that integrate customer care services and EV-charging credits.


A group of 50 participants, who were selected in July 2021, will experience long-range IONIQ 5 BEVs of Hyundai Motor Company for the next five years starting from September 2021. Through the E-mobility platform, Hyundai Motor Group's proprietary system developed for BEV maintenance and being operated jointly with program partners, drivers will be able to receive diverse services.


SP Group, which operates Singapore's largest fast-charging network, will provide customized EV charging solutions. On the E-mobility platform and the SP Utilities app, participants can seamlessly subscribe and pay for their chosen plan, locate the nearest charging point, charge and track the remaining charging credits. Under the program, subscribers can choose one of three charging credit plans - basic (60kWh/month), standard (180kWh/month), and premium (300kWh/month).


Each plan includes various customer care services. Drivers can monitor their EV battery in real-time on their mobile devices, receive status updates and alerts on the condition of the battery and vehicle. Komoco Motors, the exclusive distributor for Hyundai in Singapore will play a pivotal role in providing maintenance service which covers Vehicle-to-Vehicle(V2V) mobile charging service for on-site emergency cases such as cars with insufficient charge and preventive maintenance services.


In addition, pilot participants will be provided with in-vehicle air care products. Embiome, a Hyundai Motor affiliate that specializes in automotive products based on eco-friendly biotechnology, will offer eco-friendly coating and filters to maintain the vehicle's internal clean air quality.


"Hyundai Motor Group is strengthening partnerships with various partners in Singapore, not only to promote innovation in the overall value chain of the automobile industry but also to introduce new mobility solutions that accelerate future mobility," said Hong Bum Jung, Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore (HMGICS). "Starting from the E-mobility pilot, we will create the diverse EV ecosystems that are designed by and built for Singapore."


SP Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Stanley Huang said, "This strategic partnership is an important milestone for us to enable large-scale EV adoption through ensuring accessibility, convenience, and reliability for the EV community. The pilot will provide crucial driver insights to help us better understand and meet the needs of future EV adopters. This will allow us to design and develop EV infrastructure and smarter integrated solutions to support Singapore's electrification journey."


Mr. Teo Hock Seng, Executive Chairman of Komoco Motors Pte Ltd, commented, "We are honored to be part of this strategic development, demonstrating to Singaporeans what an EV ownership journey could offer. With peace of mind after-sales support by a trained technical crew coupled with robust infrastructure and mobility solutions, I believe this exercise will be a good benchmark for those considering switching to full electric. We hope more people will join in this electric motion."


HMGICS, the Group's open innovation lab for mobility research and development, will lead the pilot with the aim of revolutionizing the future mobility value chain. To that end, Hyundai is expanding its partnerships with SP Group to accelerate future mobility innovation.


- End -

About SP Group

SP Group is a leading utilities group in the Asia Pacific, empowering the future of energy with low-carbon, smart energy solutions for its customers. It owns and operates electricity and gas transmission and distribution businesses in Singapore and Australia, and sustainable energy solutions in Singapore and China.


As Singapore's national grid operator, about 1.6 million industrial, commercial and residential customers benefit from its world-class transmission, distribution and market support services. These networks are amongst the most reliable and cost-effective world-wide.


Beyond traditional utilities services, SP Group provides a suite of sustainable and renewable energy solutions such as microgrids, cooling and heating systems for business districts and residential townships, solar energy solutions, electric vehicle fast charging and digital energy solutions for customers in Singapore and the region.


For more information, please visit spgroup.com.sg or for follow us on Facebook at fb.com/SPGroupSG, on LinkedIn at spgrp.sg/linkedin and on Twitter @SPGroupSG.


About Komoco Holdings

Komoco Holdings Pte Ltd is a regional automotive group of companies that was established in 1986 with it base operation in Singapore. The Group has a strong retail distribution network of over ten points of sales for six leading brands in Singapore and China including Hyundai, Harley-Davidson, Jeep, Ferrari, Maserati and Alfa Romeo (China). The portfolio of brands provides a variety of options for the populace to luxury motorcycle and super car collectors. The Group has also been certified by the brand factories for their state-of-the-art AfterSales facilities. http://www.komoco.com.sg/#/home


About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service.

With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.

Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all.



More information about Hyundai Motor Group, please see: www.hyundaimotorgroup.com

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 25 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 04:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
