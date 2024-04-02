HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)
Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange
Disclosure Title : March 2024 Sales Results (Tentative)
1. Sales Results:
*Monthly sales
Category
(units)
March
2024
February
2024
|MoM % Change
March
2023
|YoY % Change
Sales
Unit
|Domestic
|62,504
|47,653
|31.2
|74,529
|-16.1
|Overseas
|306,628
|267,940
|14.4
|308,867
|-0.7
|Total
|369,132
|315,593
|17.0
|383,396
|-3.7
2. Others:
- The above sales units include CKD exports.
- The above sales units are wholesales.
- For further information, please refer to the company website. (http://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en)
