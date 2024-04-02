HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)

Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange

Disclosure Title : March 2024 Sales Results (Tentative)

1. Sales Results:

*Monthly sales

Category
(units)
March
2024
February
2024
MoM % Change
March
2023
YoY % Change
Sales
Unit
Domestic 62,504 47,653 31.2 74,529 -16.1
Overseas 306,628 267,940 14.4 308,867 -0.7
Total 369,132 315,593 17.0 383,396 -3.7

2. Others:

- The above sales units include CKD exports.

- The above sales units are wholesales.

- For further information, please refer to the company website. (http://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en)

