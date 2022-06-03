Hyundai Motor : May 2022 Sales Results

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)
Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange
Disclosure Title : May 2022 Sales Results (Tentative)
1. Sales Results:
*Monthly sales
|
Category
(units)
|
May
2022
|
April
2022
|
MoM % Change
|
May
2021
|
YoY % Change
|
Sales
Unit
|
Domestic
|
63,373
|
59,415
|
6.7
|
62,056
|
2.1
|
Overseas
|
260,666
|
250,461
|
4.1
|
263,486
|
-1.1
|
Total
|
324,039
|
309,876
|
4.6
|
325,542
|
-0.5
*Year-To-Date Sales
|
Category
(units)
|
May
2022
|
May
2021
|
YoY % Change
|
Sales
Unit
|
Domestic
|
274,886
|
317,688
|
-13.5
|
Overseas
|
1,261,979
|
1,356,866
|
-7.0
|
Total
|
1,536,865
|
1,674,554
|
-8.2
2. Others:
- The above sales units include CKD exports.
- The above sales units are wholesales.
- For further information, please refer to the company website (http://worldwide.hyundai.com)
Disclaimer
Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 07:21:07 UTC.