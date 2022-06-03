Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  06-01
187500.00 KRW   -1.06%
03:22aHYUNDAI MOTOR : May 2022 Sales Results
PU
03:06aKilifi's Canobbio to Drive New Hyundai NG i20 Ahead of WRC Safari Rally
AQ
02:16aOkeanis Eco Tankers Collects New Crude Tanker Vessel
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hyundai Motor : May 2022 Sales Results

06/03/2022 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)

Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange

Disclosure Title : May 2022 Sales Results (Tentative)

1. Sales Results:

*Monthly sales

Category

(units)

May

2022

April

2022

MoM % Change

May

2021

YoY % Change

Sales

Unit

Domestic

63,373

59,415

6.7

62,056

2.1

Overseas

260,666

250,461

4.1

263,486

-1.1

Total

324,039

309,876

4.6

325,542

-0.5

*Year-To-Date Sales

Category

(units)

May

2022

May

2021

YoY % Change

Sales

Unit

Domestic

274,886

317,688

-13.5

Overseas

1,261,979

1,356,866

-7.0

Total

1,536,865

1,674,554

-8.2

2. Others:

- The above sales units include CKD exports.

- The above sales units are wholesales.

- For further information, please refer to the company website (http://worldwide.hyundai.com)

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 07:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
03:22aHYUNDAI MOTOR : May 2022 Sales Results
PU
03:06aKilifi's Canobbio to Drive New Hyundai NG i20 Ahead of WRC Safari Rally
AQ
02:16aOkeanis Eco Tankers Collects New Crude Tanker Vessel
MT
06/02HYUNDAI MOTOR : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - HMC May 2022 Sales Results - EN
PU
06/02Hyundai Motor announces UK pricing and specification for the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edit..
AQ
06/02India's top e-recycler Attero to spend $1 billion to expand as EVs take off
RE
06/02Tight Asia capacity limits room for new LNG ships - Korea Shipbuilding exec
RE
06/01Eight automakers adopt U.S. EV fire response recommendations
RE
06/01ABB to Supply Distributed Control System to Orlen's New Petrochemical Facility in Polan..
MT
05/25South Korean EV battery makers in $13 billion spree to win U.S. market
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 129 572 B 104 B 104 B
Net income 2022 6 554 B 5,27 B 5,27 B
Net Debt 2022 81 081 B 65,2 B 65,2 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,22x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 39 301 B 31 596 M 31 596 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 187 500,00 KRW
Average target price 258 518,52 KRW
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-10.29%31 596
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.37%232 252
VOLKSWAGEN AG-10.44%102 314
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG0.31%76 702
BMW AG-5.28%57 488
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.73%55 807