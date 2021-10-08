Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hyundai Motor : Mobis invests $1.1 billion for 2 new hydrogen fuel cell system plants in Korea

10/08/2021 | 02:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • · Incheon, just west of Seoul and Ulsan plants will begin production in 2nd half 2023 with an annual capacity of 100,000 hydrogen fuel cell system
  • · The world's largest fuel cell production capacity will help Hyundai Mobis to diversify business and tap into construction machinery and logistics equipment

Incheon, Korea, Oct. 7, 2021 - Hyundai Mobis (KRX: 012330) will build two new fuel cell plants in Korea to accelerate the hydrogen economy and to secure broader global market dominance.


On Oct 7th, 2021, Hyundai Mobis held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new plant that will produce hydrogen fuel cell stacks at the Industrial Complex in Cheongna International City, Incheon. President Moon Jae-in and Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki attended the ceremony.


Hyundai Mobis announced to invest a total of USD 1.1 billion (KRW 1.3 trillion) into the two plants. The new plants will start mass production in the second half of 2023. When fully operational, the facilities are expected to produce 100,000 hydrogen fuel cells every year.


Hyundai Mobis, with the largest fuel cell production capacity in the world, is expected to gain even greater momentum in the global race for hydrogen mobility with the addition of new production locations.


Once they are completed, Hyundai Mobis will operate a total of three fuel cells plants. In 2018, the company became the world's first to set up a complete production system from fuel cell stack to rest of electronic components in Chungju. The Chungju plant is capable of producing approximately 23,000 hydrogen cell systems a year.


"Despite uncertainties including COVID-19, we have decided to make this large-scale investment to secure the market-leading competitiveness in the global fuel cell industry. We will continue to invest more in facilities and strengthen our R&D capability for the development of the hydrogen industry and expand the ecosystem.", said Sung Hwan Cho, President and CEO of Hyundai Mobis.


With the completion of the new plants, Hyundai Mobis plans to expand its production lineups that applies fuel cell systems and diversify hydrogen business. Most fuel cell systems produced by Hyundai Mobis are used in fuel cell EVs but the company is expected to scale its business to other sectors such as construction machinery and logistics equipment.


Last year, Hyundai Mobis developed fuel cell power packs that go into hydrogen forklifts, opening up the possibility for entry into the construction machinery sector. The hydrogen power packs used forklifts are generators that produce electricity on their own by combining a fuel cell stack, a hydrogen tank, and a cooling device.


Now the company is developing power packs for hydrogen-fueled excavator and plans to enlarge the fuel cell systems for small air mobility.



- End -

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no.7 global automotive supplier, with annual sales of nearly $30 billion USD. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis aims to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and people. The company has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis currently employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. With the R&D headquarter in Korea, Mobis operates 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.


For more information, please visit the website at http://mobis.co.kr/

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 06:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
02:37aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Mobis invests $1.1 billion for 2 new hydrogen fuel cell system plants in K..
PU
10/07HYUNDAI MOBIS : to Build Two New Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Plants in South Korea; Shares Jump 3%
MT
10/07HYUNDAI MOTOR : Hydrogen Heavy Duty Vehicle Industry Group Partners to Standardize Hydroge..
PU
10/07HYUNDAI FUTURENET : delivers record September sales performance
AQ
10/07HYUNDAI FUTURENET : Multiple Carbuyer Best Car Awards as TUCSON named 'Car of the Year'
AQ
10/07DOOSAN INFRACORE : Hyundai Doosan Signs Two Equipment Supply Deals in the Philippines
MT
10/07Hyundai Mobis Starts Work on $1.1 Billion Hydrogen Fuel Cell Plants
DJ
10/07HYUNDAI MOTOR : Nomura Adjusts Hyundai Motor's Price Target to 280,000 Won From 310,000 Wo..
MT
10/05FACTBOX-ELECTRIC-VEHICLE BATTERIES : major players and their expansion plans
RE
10/05ELECTRIC-VEHICLE BATTERIES : major players and their expansion plans
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 118 032 B 98,9 B 98,9 B
Net income 2021 6 087 B 5,10 B 5,10 B
Net Debt 2021 71 137 B 59,6 B 59,6 B
P/E ratio 2021 8,28x
Yield 2021 2,02%
Capitalization 42 446 B 35 666 M 35 570 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 201 000,00 KRW
Average target price 300 322,58 KRW
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY4.69%35 666
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION17.44%228 842
VOLKSWAGEN AG25.00%131 429
DAIMLER AG36.08%93 239
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY35.54%78 291
BMW AG15.53%61 063