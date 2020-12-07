Hyundai Motor : November 2020 Sales Results
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)
Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange
Disclosure Title : November 2020 Sales Results (Tentative)
1. Sales Results:
*Monthly sales
Category
(units)
November
2020
October
2020
MoM % Change
November
2019
YoY % Change
Sales
Unit
Domestic
70,035
65,669
6.6
63,160
10.9
Overseas
306,669
321,528
-4.6
330,534
-7.2
Total
376,704
387,197
-2.7
393,694
-4.3
*Year-To-Date Sales
Category
(units)
November
2020
November
2019
YoY % Change
Sales
Unit
Domestic
719,368
675,507
6.5
Overseas
2,649,687
3,350,568
-20.9
Total
3,369,055
4,026,075
-16.3
2. Others:
- The above sales units include CKD exports.
- The above sales units are wholesales.
- For further information, please refer to the company website ( http://worldwide.hyundai.com )
Disclaimer
Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 04 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 08:22:02 UTC
© Publicnow 2020
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Sales 2020
104 088 B
96,2 B
96,2 B
Net income 2020
1 898 B
1,75 B
1,75 B
Net Debt 2020
57 035 B
52,7 B
52,7 B
P/E ratio 2020
26,6x
Yield 2020
1,91%
Capitalization
40 763 B
37 544 M
37 665 M
EV / Sales 2020
392x
EV / Sales 2021
353x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
71,0%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
26
Average target price
225 615,38 KRW
Last Close Price
196 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target
32,3%
Spread / Average Target
14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
-28,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.