Hyundai Motor : November 2020 Sales Results

Financials KRW USD Sales 2020 104 088 B 96,2 B 96,2 B Net income 2020 1 898 B 1,75 B 1,75 B Net Debt 2020 57 035 B 52,7 B 52,7 B P/E ratio 2020 26,6x Yield 2020 1,91% Capitalization 40 763 B 37 544 M 37 665 M EV / Sales 2020 392x EV / Sales 2021 353x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 71,0% Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 26 Average target price 225 615,38 KRW Last Close Price 196 500,00 KRW Spread / Highest target 32,3% Spread / Average Target 14,8% Spread / Lowest Target -28,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Eui-Sun Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer Won-Hui Lee President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director Eon-Tae Ha Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director José Munoz Global Chief Operating Officer Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 63.07% 38 101 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -6.91% 192 692 VOLKSWAGEN AG -17.49% 93 833 DAIMLER AG 17.91% 75 577 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 21.31% 63 550 BMW AG 2.47% 58 587