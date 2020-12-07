Log in
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 12/04
196500 KRW   0.00%
HYUNDAI MOTOR : November 2020 Sales Results
PU
12/05Kia recalls 295,000 U.S. vehicles for fire risks
RE
12/03LG Chem, SK Innovation spar over EV recalls in trade dispute
RE
Hyundai Motor : November 2020 Sales Results

12/07/2020 | 03:23am EST
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)

Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange

Disclosure Title : November 2020 Sales Results (Tentative)

1. Sales Results:

*Monthly sales

Category

(units)

November

2020

October

2020

MoM % Change

November

2019

YoY % Change

Sales

Unit

Domestic

70,035

65,669

6.6

63,160

10.9

Overseas

306,669

321,528

-4.6

330,534

-7.2

Total

376,704

387,197

-2.7

393,694

-4.3

*Year-To-Date Sales

Category

(units)

November

2020

November

2019

YoY % Change

Sales

Unit

Domestic

719,368

675,507

6.5

Overseas

2,649,687

3,350,568

-20.9

Total

3,369,055

4,026,075

-16.3

2.Others:

- The above sales units include CKD exports.

- The above sales units are wholesales.

- For further information, please refer to the company website (http://worldwide.hyundai.com)

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 04 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 08:22:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
