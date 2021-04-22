Hyundai Motor Post Strong 1Q Earnings; Chip Shortage Dims Future Outlook -- Earnings Review

By Kwanwoo Jun

Hyundai Motor Co. reported its first-quarter results Thursday. Here is what you need to know.

NET PROFIT: The South Korean auto maker posted a net profit of 1.522 trillion Korean won ($1.36 billion), nearly triple from a year earlier. This beat the FactSet consensus forecast of KRW1.214 trillion net profit.

REVENUE: First-quarter revenue rose 8.2% to KRW27.391 trillion, while operating profit jumped 92% to KRW1.657 trillion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--ABOVE CONSENSUS: The upbeat quarterly earnings were led by solid demand for new cars. Hyundai Motor's global sales rose 11% in the quarter, with exports to China and India jumping 48% and 44%, respectively. Sales in South Korea rose 17%.

--CHIP SHORTAGE: The global chip-supply disruption is dimming the South Korean auto giant's outlook. The company said tough business conditions lie ahead, and expected chip shortages to inevitably disrupt output in the second quarter.

--GOING ELECTRIC: The company said it would ramp up an ongoing push to expand its electric-vehicle business. Hyundai Motor in February launched its Ioniq 5 electric vehicle--the first based on its global EV platform. It is aiming to be one of the world's top three EV makers by 2025.

