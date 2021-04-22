Log in
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
Hyundai Motor Post Strong 1Q Earnings; Chip Shortage Dims Future Outlook -- Earnings Review

04/22/2021 | 03:24am EDT
By Kwanwoo Jun

Hyundai Motor Co. reported its first-quarter results Thursday. Here is what you need to know.

NET PROFIT: The South Korean auto maker posted a net profit of 1.522 trillion Korean won ($1.36 billion), nearly triple from a year earlier. This beat the FactSet consensus forecast of KRW1.214 trillion net profit.

REVENUE: First-quarter revenue rose 8.2% to KRW27.391 trillion, while operating profit jumped 92% to KRW1.657 trillion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--ABOVE CONSENSUS: The upbeat quarterly earnings were led by solid demand for new cars. Hyundai Motor's global sales rose 11% in the quarter, with exports to China and India jumping 48% and 44%, respectively. Sales in South Korea rose 17%.

--CHIP SHORTAGE: The global chip-supply disruption is dimming the South Korean auto giant's outlook. The company said tough business conditions lie ahead, and expected chip shortages to inevitably disrupt output in the second quarter.

--GOING ELECTRIC: The company said it would ramp up an ongoing push to expand its electric-vehicle business. Hyundai Motor in February launched its Ioniq 5 electric vehicle--the first based on its global EV platform. It is aiming to be one of the world's top three EV makers by 2025.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-21 0323ET

Financials
Sales 2021 116 610 B 104 B 104 B
Net income 2021 5 433 B 4,86 B 4,86 B
Net Debt 2021 63 570 B 56,9 B 56,9 B
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 1,78%
Capitalization 47 624 B 42 595 M 42 624 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 300 551,72 KRW
Last Close Price 225 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Byung-gook Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY17.45%42 595
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.20%217 659
VOLKSWAGEN AG49.85%159 571
DAIMLER AG27.31%94 915
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY38.06%80 360
BMW AG17.97%67 180
