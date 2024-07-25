By Kwanwoo Jun

Hyundai Motor posted stronger-than-expected earnings growth in the second quarter, with robust vehicle sales in the U.S. offsetting sluggish demand in South Korea and elsewhere.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 4.174 trillion won, or about $3.02 billion, up 25% from a year earlier, the South Korean carmaker said Thursday.

The result beat a FactSet-compiled consensus forecast for net profit of 3.488 trillion won.

Revenue rose 6.6% to 45.021 trillion won for the quarter. Operating profit came in at 4.279 trillion won, which Hyundai Motor said was its best quarterly performance ever.

The company said its global wholesale car sales fell 0.2% in the second quarter, but those in North America jumped 15%.

Strong demand for hybrid electric vehicles and sport-utility vehicles drove brisk sales in the U.S. despite a slowdown in demand for pure electric cars, it said. The U.S. dollar's strength against the won also helped boost earnings.

Overall vehicle demand remained sluggish during the second quarter, especially in South Korea, where wholesale car sales plunged 9.6%.

Hyundai Motor said it expects demand for hybrid cars to remain strong in the near term, adding that pure EVs will lead the market for environmentally friendly vehicles in the long term.

Some analysts expect Hyundai Motor to continue facing intense competition from rival carmakers. However, they applaud its handling of the recent slowdown in demand for pure EVs by offering a balanced portfolio of products focusing on hybrids and higher-end SUVs.

Hyundai Motor plans to launch new Ioniq EV models in the second half of 2024 and upgrade its Santa Fe and Tucson SUVs, diversifying its hybrid and pure EV lineup.

Shares in the South Korean auto company have risen roughly 25% this year.

