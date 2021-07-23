Hyundai Motor : Q2 2021 Business Results (Tentative)

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)

Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange

Disclosure title : Q2 2021 Business Results (Tentative)

* Below figures are tentative results and may differ from final confirmed numbers.

1. K-IFRS Consolidated Business Results

Unit : KRW million Q2 2021 Q1 2021 QoQ (%) Q2 2020 YoY (%) Sales Revenue Current Period 30,326,066 27,390,871 10.7 21,858,991 38.7 Cumula- tive 57,716,937 - - 47,178,439 22.3 Operating Profit Current Period 1,886,001 1,656,615 13.8 590,321 219.5 Cumula- tive 3,542,616 - - 1,454,097 143.6 Recurring Profit Current Period 2,501,953 2,046,277 22.3 596,266 319.6 Cumula- tive 4,548,230 - - 1,320,534 244.4 Net Profit Current Period 1,982,602 1,522,225 30.2 377,270 425.5 Cumula- tive 3,504,827 - - 929,952 276.9 Controlling Interest Current Period 1,761,887 1,327,250 32.7 227,386 674.8 Cumula- tive 3,089,137 - - 690,700 347.2

2. Notes

A. The above Q2 2021 results are tentative consolidated business results under 'Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS)'

B. The above results may change depending on review on the company and its subsidiaries by external auditor.

C. Presentation material is available for download on the Company IR website - IR Calander (http://worldwide.hyundai.com)