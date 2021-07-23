Hyundai Motor : Q2 2021 Business Results (Tentative)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)
Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange
Disclosure title : Q2 2021 Business Results (Tentative)
* Below figures are tentative results and may differ from final confirmed numbers.
1. K-IFRS Consolidated Business Results
Unit :
KRW million
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
QoQ (%)
Q2 2020
YoY (%)
Sales
Revenue
Current
Period
30,326,066
27,390,871
10.7
21,858,991
38.7
Cumula-
tive
57,716,937
-
-
47,178,439
22.3
Operating
Profit
Current
Period
1,886,001
1,656,615
13.8
590,321
219.5
Cumula-
tive
3,542,616
-
-
1,454,097
143.6
Recurring
Profit
Current
Period
2,501,953
2,046,277
22.3
596,266
319.6
Cumula-
tive
4,548,230
-
-
1,320,534
244.4
Net
Profit
Current
Period
1,982,602
1,522,225
30.2
377,270
425.5
Cumula-
tive
3,504,827
-
-
929,952
276.9
Controlling
Interest
Current
Period
1,761,887
1,327,250
32.7
227,386
674.8
Cumula-
tive
3,089,137
-
-
690,700
347.2
2. Notes
A. The above Q2 2021 results are tentative consolidated business results under 'Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS)'
B. The above results may change depending on review on the company and its subsidiaries by external auditor.
C. Presentation material is available for download on the Company IR website - IR Calander ( http://worldwide.hyundai.com )
Disclaimer
Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 07:27:13 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Sales 2021
117 674 B
102 B
102 B
Net income 2021
6 066 B
5,27 B
5,27 B
Net Debt 2021
74 222 B
64,5 B
64,5 B
P/E ratio 2021
10,2x
Yield 2021
1,75%
Capitalization
48 399 B
42 067 M
42 059 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,04x
EV / Sales 2022
0,93x
Nbr of Employees
70 388
Free-Float
70,8%
