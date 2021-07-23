Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Hyundai Motor Company
  News
  Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 07/22
228500 KRW   +0.22%
03:28aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Resolution of Interim Dividend
PU
03:28aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Q2 2021 Business Results (Tentative)
PU
03:17aS.Korean stocks end higher on earnings optimism
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hyundai Motor : Q2 2021 Business Results (Tentative)

07/23/2021 | 03:28am EDT
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)

Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange

Disclosure title : Q2 2021 Business Results (Tentative)

* Below figures are tentative results and may differ from final confirmed numbers.

1. K-IFRS Consolidated Business Results

Unit :

KRW million

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

QoQ (%)

Q2 2020

YoY (%)

Sales

Revenue

Current

Period

30,326,066

27,390,871

10.7

21,858,991

38.7

Cumula-

tive

57,716,937

-

-

47,178,439

22.3

Operating

Profit

Current

Period

1,886,001

1,656,615

13.8

590,321

219.5

Cumula-

tive

3,542,616

-

-

1,454,097

143.6

Recurring

Profit

Current

Period

2,501,953

2,046,277

22.3

596,266

319.6

Cumula-

tive

4,548,230

-

-

1,320,534

244.4

Net

Profit

Current

Period

1,982,602

1,522,225

30.2

377,270

425.5

Cumula-

tive

3,504,827

-

-

929,952

276.9

Controlling

Interest

Current

Period

1,761,887

1,327,250

32.7

227,386

674.8

Cumula-

tive

3,089,137

-

-

690,700

347.2

2. Notes

A. The above Q2 2021 results are tentative consolidated business results under 'Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS)'

B. The above results may change depending on review on the company and its subsidiaries by external auditor.

C. Presentation material is available for download on the Company IR website - IR Calander (http://worldwide.hyundai.com)

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 07:27:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 117 674 B 102 B 102 B
Net income 2021 6 066 B 5,27 B 5,27 B
Net Debt 2021 74 222 B 64,5 B 64,5 B
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 48 399 B 42 067 M 42 059 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 228 500,00 KRW
Average target price 309 033,33 KRW
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Byung-gook Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY19.01%45 625
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.22%246 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG36.99%152 568
DAIMLER AG23.52%99 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY33.62%87 475
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT15.96%71 766