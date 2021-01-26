Hyundai Motor Q4 profit rises 57% on demand for SUVs, Genesis

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co
reported on Tuesday a 57% rise in fourth-quarter
profit, slightly below analyst estimates, backed by demand for
high-margin sports-utility vehicles and its premium Genesis
cars.
Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia Corp
is among the world's top 10 automakers, reported a net profit of
1.3 trillion won ($1.18 billion) for October-December, versus
804 billion won a year earlier.
That compared with the 1.5 trillion won average of 16
analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
($1 = 1,104.7400 won)
(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)