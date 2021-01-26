Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Hyundai Motor Company    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hyundai Motor Q4 profit rises 57% on demand for SUVs, Genesis

01/26/2021 | 12:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The wheel cover of a Hyundai Genesis is seen during the Chicago Auto Show

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co reported on Tuesday a 57% rise in fourth-quarter profit, slightly below analyst estimates, backed by demand for high-margin sports-utility vehicles and its premium Genesis cars.

Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia Corp is among the world's top 10 automakers, reported a net profit of 1.3 trillion won ($1.18 billion) for October-December, versus 804 billion won a year earlier.

That compared with the 1.5 trillion won average of 16 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 1,104.7400 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -1.42% 17300 End-of-day quote.8.46%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 1.17% 260000 End-of-day quote.35.42%
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION 6.26% 93300 End-of-day quote.49.52%
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Sees its european sales rise by 18.4% to 538,000 vehicles in 202..
RE
12:15aHyundai Motor Q4 profit rises 57% on demand for SUVs, Genesis
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Says will aim to achieve operating margin of 4-5% this year
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Sees its china sales rise by 27.6% to 562,000 vehicles in 2021
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Expects 2021 capex 8.9 trln won
RE
12:15aHyundai motor q4 net profit 1.3 trln won vs consensus forecast of 1.5 trln wo..
RE
12:15aHyundai motor q4 operating profit 1.6 trln won vs consensus forecast of 1.6 t..
RE
12:15aHyundai motor q4 revenue 29.2 trln won vs consensus forecast of 29.4 trln won
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Sees its north american regions' sales rise by 12% to 909,000 (n..
RE
12:11aHYUNDAI MOTOR : To pay year-end dividend of 3,000 won per common share
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 104 009 B 94,3 B 94,3 B
Net income 2020 1 857 B 1,68 B 1,68 B
Net Debt 2020 57 402 B 52,1 B 52,1 B
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
Yield 2020 1,45%
Capitalization 54 877 B 49 732 M 49 773 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 279 148,15 KRW
Last Close Price 260 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eui-Sun Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chang Jae-hoon Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
José Munoz Global Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY35.42%49 049
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.52%206 348
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.08%105 915
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY33.05%79 294
DAIMLER AG-0.61%76 927
BMW AG-2.80%55 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ