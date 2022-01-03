Log in
Hyundai Motor : Reports 2021 Global Sales and 2022 Goals

01/03/2022
  • · Hyundai Motor's 2021 global sales total 3.89 million units, up 3.9% Y/y
  • · December sales recorded 334,242 units, 10.9% decline Y/y
  • · Company targets over 4.3 million global vehicle sales in 2022

SEOUL, January 3, 2022 -Hyundai Motor Company today announced its 2021 global sales performance, recording a 3.9 percent increase from a year earlier despite the ongoing pandemic and supply chain issues.

Sales outside of Korea rose 7 percent to 3,164,143 units thanks to the company's proactive and market-specific strategies as well as the popularity of its SUV models and growing eco-friendly vehicle lineup.

Sales in Korea declined 7.7 percent to 726,838 units amid the semiconductor shortage that has affected the global automotive industry.

For December, monthly global sales totaled 334,242 units, including 268,130 for overseas markets and 66,112 for the Korean market.

In 2021, Hyundai was able to jump-start its transition into electrification thanks to the successful launch of IONIQ 5, the first dedicated battery electric vehicle. The company's positive sales results stemmed from strategic supply chain management despite the challenging business environment caused by the ongoing pandemic, semiconductor supply issue and fluctuation of raw material prices.

With auto demand expected to recover worldwide in 2022 amid growing competition in the industry, Hyundai aims to sell 4.32 million units around the globe with optimized business strategies tailored for each region. The company aims to sell 3.59 million units in overseas markets and 732,000 units in Korea.

The company will continue implementing diverse measures to take care of its customers and to offer the world's best products to meet their needs. Furthermore, the company plans to solidify its global leadership in the eco-friendly mobility market through the launch of upcoming IONIQ dedicated EV models and electrified GV70 of Genesis luxury brand.

■ 2021 Sales Results (Units)

Subject
December
'21
December
'20
Y/y Change
November
'21
M/M Change 2021 YTD 2020 YTD YTD Change
Korea Sales 66,112 68,486 -3.5% 62,071 6.5% 726,838 787,854 -7.7%
Overseas Sales 268,130 306,707 -12.6% 255,100 5.1% 3,164,143 2,956,883 7.0%
Global Sales 334,242 375,193 -10.9% 317,171 5.4% 3,890,981 3,744,737 3.9%


■ 2022 Sales Plan (Units)

Subject 2022 Target 2021 Result Y/y
Korea Sales 732,000 726,838 0.7%
Overseas Sales 3,591,000 3,164,143 13.5%
Global Sales 4,323,000 3,890,981 11.1%


* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

1. Sales in Korea is based on retail sales while overseas sales (global sales excluding Korea) is based on wholesales.

2. Sales results include entire sedan, SUV and CV models produced by Hyundai Motor.

3. This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations about possible future events. Our actual results may differ due to a variety of factors


- End -


About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company offers a range of world-class vehicles and mobility services in more than 200 countries. Hyundai Motor sold more than 4.4 million vehicles globally in 2019, and currently employs some 120,000 personnel worldwide. The company is enhancing its product lineup with vehicles designed to help usher in a more sustainable future, while offering innovative solutions to real-world mobility challenges. Through the process Hyundai aims to facilitate 'Progress for Humanity' with smart mobility solutions that vitalize connections between people and provide quality time to its customers.


More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 08:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
