· 2023 August global sales totaled 347,377 units, up 3.2% Y/y

⋯ Hyundai Motor sold 291,822 units outside of Korea, a 1.5% increase Y/y

⋯ Sales in Korea increased 12.9% Y/y to 55,555 units

· Global sales from January to August of 2023 are up 8.6% from a year earlier

Global sales from January to August of 2023 are up 8.6% from a year earlier · The gradual recovery from the global parts shortage and the launch of new models are spurring the company's robust sales momentum

The gradual recovery from the global parts shortage and the launch of new models are spurring the company's robust sales momentum



SEOUL, September 1, 2023- Hyundai Motor Company today announced global sales of 347,377 units in August 2023, a 3.2 percent increase year-over-year.

Despite continued uncertainties in the business environment, the company is maintaining robust sales momentum due to the gradual recovery from the global parts shortage and the launch of new models, including the all-new KONA SUV and all-new Grandeur flagship sedan (badged as Azera outside of Korea).

In August, sales numbers outside Korea increased by 1.5 percent with 291,822 units. The gradual recovery from the global parts shortage and production stabilization has helped the company secure solid performance in North American, European and Indian markets.

Sales in Korea increased 12.9 percent from the previous year's August sales of 55,555 units with the solid performance of new models, including Grandeur, and strong demand for SUV models. Grandeur sold 8,820 units and Hyundai's SUV models collectively sold 18,260 units in Korea. The Genesis luxury brand also maintained strong momentum with 9,180 units sold.

Hyundai Motor sold more than 18,000 units of its electric vehicle (EV) models in August, proving that the company is solidifying its EV leadership in the global market. Hyundai's dedicated battery electric IONIQ models, including IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, accounted for around 70 percent of its total EV sales.

By August this year, Hyundai sold 2,765,554 units around the globe, up 8.6 percent from the same period a year earlier, thanks to solid demand for Hyundai models.

To meet its customers' diverse needs, Hyundai Motor will continue implementing various measures to deliver class-leading products, including the all-new KONA SUV, IONIQ 5 N, and Santa Fe SUV launched this year.

■ Sales Results (Units)

Region August '23 August '22 Y/y Change July '23 M/M Change 2023 YTD 2022 YTD YTD Change Korea 55,555 49,224 12.9% 57,503 -3.4% 509,608 439,925 15.8% Outside of Korea 291,822 287,385 1.5% 279,149 4.5% 2,255,946 2,106,571 7.1% Global 347,377 336,609 3.2% 336,652 3.2% 2,765,554 2,546,496 8.6%

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.





1. Sales in Korea is based on retail sales while overseas sales (global sales excluding Korea) is based on wholesales.

2. Sales results include sedan, SUV and CV models produced by Hyundai Motor.

3. This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations about possible future events. Our actual results may differ due to a variety of factors.









- End -

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.



More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/or https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/company/newsroom.release.all.latest