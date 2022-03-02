Log in
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
Hyundai Motor : Reports February 2022 Global Sales Results

03/02/2022 | 02:57am EST
  • · February 2022 global sales totaled 304,613 units, an increase of 1.4% y/y
  • · Sales outside of Korea went up 1.3% from a year earlier, driven by strong y/y sales growth in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa


SEOUL, March 2, 2022- Hyundai Motor Company today announced its February 2022 global sales of 304,613 units, a 1.4 percent increase from a year earlier.

Hyundai Motor recorded its first year-on-year sales growth in eight months since June 2021. Robust global sales of recently launched models, including IONIQ 5 Electric Midsize CUV, STARIA MPV, and Genesis GV60 Electric CUV, and gradual improvement in supply disruptions have led to a year-on-year sales increase last month.

In markets outside of Korea, Hyundai Motor sold a total of 251,603 units, a 1.3 percent year-on-year increase. Compared to a year ago, sales in the Europe and Asia Pacific regions jumped by 28 percent and 14 percent, respectively. The Middle East and Africa region also showed solid sales performance with a 10 percent increase, year on year.

Hyundai Motor's sales in Korea went up by 1.7 percent year-on-year to 53,010 units, including 11,016 units from the Genesis luxury brand.

Hyundai Motor will continue to implement comprehensive sales strategies to expand its global market shares and improve profitability, despite uncertainties in the external business environment.


■ Sales Results (in Units)


February
'22
February
'21
Y/Y Change
January
'22
M/M Change 2022 YTD 2021 YTD YTD Change
Korea Sales 53,010 52,102 1.7% 46,205 14.7% 99,215 111,603 -11.1%
Overseas Sales 251,603 248,412 1.3% 236,451 6.4% 488,054 509,979 -4.3%
Global Sales 304,613 300,514 1.4% 282,656 7.8% 587,269 621,582 -5.5%


Editor's note:

* Sales results are based on wholesale.

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.


- End -



About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.


More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com


Disclaimer:Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.


Contact:

Jin Cha
Global PR Team / Hyundai Motor Company

sjcar@hyundai.com

+82 2 3464 2128

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 07:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
