Hyundai Motor : Reports February 2022 Global Sales Results

· February 2022 global sales totaled 304,613 units, an increase of 1.4% y/y

· Sales outside of Korea went up 1.3% from a year earlier, driven by strong y/y sales growth in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa





SEOUL, March 2, 2022

- Hyundai Motor Company today announced its February 2022 global sales of 304,613 units, a 1.4 percent increase from a year earlier.

Hyundai Motor recorded its first year-on-year sales growth in eight months since June 2021. Robust global sales of recently launched models, including IONIQ 5 Electric Midsize CUV, STARIA MPV, and Genesis GV60 Electric CUV, and gradual improvement in supply disruptions have led to a year-on-year sales increase last month.

In markets outside of Korea, Hyundai Motor sold a total of 251,603 units, a 1.3 percent year-on-year increase. Compared to a year ago, sales in the Europe and Asia Pacific regions jumped by 28 percent and 14 percent, respectively. The Middle East and Africa region also showed solid sales performance with a 10 percent increase, year on year.

Hyundai Motor's sales in Korea went up by 1.7 percent year-on-year to 53,010 units, including 11,016 units from the Genesis luxury brand.

Hyundai Motor will continue to implement comprehensive sales strategies to expand its global market shares and improve profitability, despite uncertainties in the external business environment.





■ Sales Results (in Units)





February '22 February '21 Y/Y Change January '22 M/M Change 2022 YTD 2021 YTD YTD Change Korea Sales 53,010 52,102 1.7% 46,205 14.7% 99,215 111,603 -11.1% Overseas Sales 251,603 248,412 1.3% 236,451 6.4% 488,054 509,979 -4.3% Global Sales 304,613 300,514 1.4% 282,656 7.8% 587,269 621,582 -5.5%





