· 2023 June global sales totaled 375,113 units, up 9.5% Y/y

⋯ Hyundai Motor sold 304,950 units outside of Korea, a 7.7% increase Y/y

⋯ Sales in Korea increased 17.9% Y/y to 70,163 units

· Global sales in H1 2023 are up 10.8% Y/y to 2,081,462 units

Global sales in H1 2023 are up 10.8% Y/y to 2,081,462 units · The gradual recovery from the global parts shortage and the launch of new models are spurring the company's robust sales momentum





SEOUL, July 3, 2023 - Hyundai Motor Company today announced global sales of 375,113 units in June 2023, a 9.5 percent increase year-over-year.

Despite continuing uncertainties in the business environment, the company is maintaining robust sales momentum due to the gradual recovery from the global parts shortage and the launch of new models, including the all-new KONA SUV and all-new Grandeur flagship sedan (badged as Azera outside of Korea).

In June, sales outside Korea increased by 7.7 percent to 304,950 units. The gradual recovery from the global parts shortage and production stabilization have helped the company secure solid performance in North America, Europe and India.

Sales in Korea increased 17.9 percent from a year earlier to 70,163 units with the introduction of new models, including the Grandeur, and strong demand for SUV models. The Grandeur sold more than 11,500 units and Hyundai's SUV models collectively sold 20,574 units in Korea. The Genesis luxury brand also had strong momentum with 13,838 units sold.

Hyundai Motor is solidifying its electric vehicle (EV) sales momentum by selling more than 20,000 units around the globe in June. Hyundai's dedicated battery electric IONIQ models, including IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, accounted for over 60 percent of its total EV sales.

During the first half of 2023, Hyundai sold 2,081,462 units around the globe, up 10.8 percent from the same period a year earlier, thanks to solid demand for Hyundai vehicles.

To meet its customers' diverse needs, Hyundai Motor will continue implementing various measures to deliver class-leading products, including the all-new KONA SUV launched in March, IONIQ 5 N unveiling soon, and Santa Fe SUV being launched later this year.

■ Sales Results(Units)

Region June '23 June '22 Y/y Change May '22 M/M Change 2023 YTD 2022 YTD YTD Change Korea 70,163 59,510 17.9% 68,680 2.2% 396,550 334,396 18.6% Outside of Korea 304,950 283,131 7.7% 280,956 8.5% 1,684,912 1,544,645 9.1% Global 375,113 342,641 9.5% 349,636 7.3% 2,081,462 1,879,041 10.8%





* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.





1. Sales in Korea is based on retail sales while overseas sales (global sales excluding Korea) is based on wholesales.

2. Sales results include sedan, SUV and CV models produced by Hyundai Motor.

3. This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations about possible future events. Our actual results may differ due to a variety of factors.









- End -









About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.





More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at : http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com