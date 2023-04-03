Advanced search
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
184500.00 KRW   +1.82%
Hyundai Motor : Reports March 2023 Global Sales
PU
01:16aIndonesia lowers VAT on electric vehicles to 1%
RE
03/31Posco Holdings Shares Rally Amid Expectations of Profit Turnaround
DJ
Hyundai Motor : Reports March 2023 Global Sales

04/03/2023 | 02:49am EDT
  • · 2023 March global sales totaled 381,885 units, up 21.3% Y/y

⋯ Hyundai Motor sold 307,356 units outside of Korea, a 17.4% increase Y/y

⋯ Sales in Korea soared 40.9% Y/y to 74,529 units

⋯ The gradual recovery from the global parts shortage and newly launched models spurred the company's robust sales momentum

  • · In March, Hyundai sold over 24,000 EVs, with IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 accounting for more than half of monthly EV sales


SEOUL, April 3, 2023 - Hyundai Motor Company today announced its March 2023 global sales of 381,885 units, a 21.3 percent increase year-over-year. Despite the continued uncertainties in the business environment, the company maintained its robust sales momentum due to strong demand for Hyundai vehicles.

In March, sales outside Korea increased by 17.4 percent to 307,356 units. The gradual recovery from the global parts shortage helped to secure the company's solid performance in most global markets.

Sales in Korea were up 40.9 percent from a year earlier to 72,529 units with the introduction of new models, including the all-new Grandeur (badged as Azera outside of Korea) and strong demand for SUV models. In Korea, the Grandeur sold nearly 11,000 units and Hyundai's SUV models collectively sold more than 23,000 units.

Hyundai Motor maintained its electric vehicle (EV) sales momentum by selling over 24,000 units in March, led by IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, which accounted for more than half of the total EV sales.

To meet its customers' diverse needs, Hyundai Motor will continue implementing various measures to deliver the class-leading products, including the all-new KONA launched in March, Santa Fe and IONIQ 5 N, to be launched later this year. More details about the new models will be shared in the near future.

■ Sales Results (Units)

Region
March
'23
March
'22
Y/y Change
February
'22
M/M Change 2023 YTD 2022 YTD YTD Change
Korea 74,529 52,883 40.9% 65,015 14.6% 191,047 152,098 25.6%
Outside of
Korea
307,356 261,821 17.4% 263,293 16.7% 829,269 750,593 10.5%
Global 381,885 314,704 21.3% 328,308 16.3% 1,020,316 902,691 13.0%


* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

1. Sales in Korea is based on retail sales while overseas sales (global sales excluding Korea) is based on wholesales.

2. Sales results include sedan, SUV and CV models produced by Hyundai Motor.

3. This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations about possible future events. Our actual results may differ due to a variety of factors.



- End -



About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.


More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 06:48:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
