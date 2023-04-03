Hyundai Motor : Reports March 2023 Global Sales

· 2023 March global sales totaled 381,885 units, up 21.3% Y/y

⋯ Hyundai Motor sold 307,356 units outside of Korea, a 17.4% increase Y/y

⋯ Sales in Korea soared 40.9% Y/y to 74,529 units

⋯ The gradual recovery from the global parts shortage and newly launched models spurred the company's robust sales momentum

· In March, Hyundai sold over 24,000 EVs, with IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 accounting for more than half of monthly EV sales





SEOUL, April 3, 2023 - Hyundai Motor Company today announced its March 2023 global sales of 381,885 units, a 21.3 percent increase year-over-year. Despite the continued uncertainties in the business environment, the company maintained its robust sales momentum due to strong demand for Hyundai vehicles.

In March, sales outside Korea increased by 17.4 percent to 307,356 units. The gradual recovery from the global parts shortage helped to secure the company's solid performance in most global markets.

Sales in Korea were up 40.9 percent from a year earlier to 72,529 units with the introduction of new models, including the all-new Grandeur (badged as Azera outside of Korea) and strong demand for SUV models. In Korea, the Grandeur sold nearly 11,000 units and Hyundai's SUV models collectively sold more than 23,000 units.

Hyundai Motor maintained its electric vehicle (EV) sales momentum by selling over 24,000 units in March, led by IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, which accounted for more than half of the total EV sales.

To meet its customers' diverse needs, Hyundai Motor will continue implementing various measures to deliver the class-leading products, including the all-new KONA launched in March, Santa Fe and IONIQ 5 N, to be launched later this year. More details about the new models will be shared in the near future.

■ Sales Results (Units)

Region March '23 March '22 Y/y Change February '22 M/M Change 2023 YTD 2022 YTD YTD Change Korea 74,529 52,883 40.9% 65,015 14.6% 191,047 152,098 25.6% Outside of Korea 307,356 261,821 17.4% 263,293 16.7% 829,269 750,593 10.5% Global 381,885 314,704 21.3% 328,308 16.3% 1,020,316 902,691 13.0%





* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.





1. Sales in Korea is based on retail sales while overseas sales (global sales excluding Korea) is based on wholesales.

2. Sales results include sedan, SUV and CV models produced by Hyundai Motor.

3. This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations about possible future events. Our actual results may differ due to a variety of factors.









