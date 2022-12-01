Hyundai Motor : Reports November 2022 Global Sales

· N ovember 2022 global sales totaled 351,179 units, up 10.7% from a year earlier, spurred by new model launches and rising demand in markets worldwide

SEOUL, December 1, 2022 - Hyundai Motor Company today announced its November 2022 global sales of 351,179 units, a 10.7 percent increase year-over-year. Despite the continued uncertainties in the business environment, global sales have grown steadily this year thanks to strong new models and rising demand.





In markets outside of Korea, Hyundai Motor sold a total of 290,253 units, a 13.8 percent increase from a year earlier. Strong deliveries in North and South America, India and Asia-Pacific markets on a wholesale basis helped drive momentum.





Sales in Korea were down by 1.8 percent year-over-year to 60,926 units. The company maintained a strong momentum of SUV models and Genesis luxury brand vehicles, selling 19,256 units and 11,615 units, respectively. Sales of newly-launched IONIQ 6, available to the customer since October, recorded 3,905 units last month.





Hyundai's global sales increased in the January-November period by 1.2 percent from a year earlier, spurred by a global sales recovery. The company aims to maintain this upside trend for the remaining period this year with a strengthened product lineup, including IONIQ 6 as well as the seventh-generation Grandeur sedan, badged as Azera in markets outside Korea.





Hyundai's IONIQ 5, a world-leading battery electric vehicle, is proving the company's competitiveness in the global market. The model has been sold over 88,000 units from January to November this year, more than quadrupled from a year earlier.





Hyundai expects IONIQ 6 can strengthen its electrification leadership around the globe as the model is begging to be introduced in overseas markets, starting in Europe last month.





Despite unfavorable external conditions, including ongoing component shortages and cost fluctuations of raw materials, Hyundai Motor will continue to alleviate business uncertainties by optimizing production and inventory while diversifying business strategies tailored to each region.





■ Sales Results (in Units)



Nov. 2022 Nov. 2021 Y/Y Change Oct. 2022 M/M Change 2022 YTD 2021 YTD YTD Change Korea Sales 60,926 62,071 -1.8% 60,736 0.3% 618,497 660,726 -6.4% Overseas Sales 290,253 255,110 13.8% 284,174 2.1% 2,981,641 2,896,023 3.0% Global Sales 351,179 317,181 10.7% 344,910 1.8% 3,600,138 3,556,749 1.2%





