  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
169000.00 KRW   -.--%
11/30Hope for Stronger Chinese Economy Reopening Drive South Korean Stocks Higher for Second Day; SK Inc. Adds 2%
MT
11/30Fitch Affirms Hyundai Card at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
AQ
11/30SK On to Supply EV Batteries to Hyundai Motor Group's EV Plant in Georgia from 2025
MT
Hyundai Motor : Reports November 2022 Global Sales

12/01/2022 | 01:44am EST
  • · November 2022 global sales totaled 351,179 units, up 10.7% from a year earlier, spurred by new model launches and rising demand in markets worldwide
  • · Hyundai Motor sold 290,253 units outside of Korea, a 13.8% increase YoY
  • · Sales in Korea slid 1.8% YoY to 60,926 units
  • · Jan-Nov global sales hit 3.6 million, up 1.2% from a year earlier
  • · Hyundai IONIQ 5 sold over 88,000 units year-to-date, more than quadrupled from a year earlier


SEOUL, December 1, 2022 - Hyundai Motor Company today announced its November 2022 global sales of 351,179 units, a 10.7 percent increase year-over-year. Despite the continued uncertainties in the business environment, global sales have grown steadily this year thanks to strong new models and rising demand.


In markets outside of Korea, Hyundai Motor sold a total of 290,253 units, a 13.8 percent increase from a year earlier. Strong deliveries in North and South America, India and Asia-Pacific markets on a wholesale basis helped drive momentum.


Sales in Korea were down by 1.8 percent year-over-year to 60,926 units. The company maintained a strong momentum of SUV models and Genesis luxury brand vehicles, selling 19,256 units and 11,615 units, respectively. Sales of newly-launched IONIQ 6, available to the customer since October, recorded 3,905 units last month.


Hyundai's global sales increased in the January-November period by 1.2 percent from a year earlier, spurred by a global sales recovery. The company aims to maintain this upside trend for the remaining period this year with a strengthened product lineup, including IONIQ 6 as well as the seventh-generation Grandeur sedan, badged as Azera in markets outside Korea.


Hyundai's IONIQ 5, a world-leading battery electric vehicle, is proving the company's competitiveness in the global market. The model has been sold over 88,000 units from January to November this year, more than quadrupled from a year earlier.


Hyundai expects IONIQ 6 can strengthen its electrification leadership around the globe as the model is begging to be introduced in overseas markets, starting in Europe last month.


Despite unfavorable external conditions, including ongoing component shortages and cost fluctuations of raw materials, Hyundai Motor will continue to alleviate business uncertainties by optimizing production and inventory while diversifying business strategies tailored to each region.


■ Sales Results (in Units)


Nov.
2022
Nov.
2021
Y/Y Change
Oct.
2022
M/M Change 2022 YTD 2021 YTD YTD Change
Korea Sales 60,926 62,071 -1.8% 60,736 0.3% 618,497 660,726 -6.4%
Overseas Sales 290,253 255,110 13.8% 284,174 2.1% 2,981,641 2,896,023 3.0%
Global Sales 351,179 317,181 10.7% 344,910 1.8% 3,600,138 3,556,749 1.2%


Editor's note:

* Sales results are based on wholesale.

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.


- End -



About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 06:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
