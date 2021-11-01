Log in
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 10/29
208000 KRW   -0.95%
02:47aHyundai Motor Reports October 2021 Global Sales Results
PU
10/31Hyundai Wia's Net Attributable Income Plummets in Q3
MT
10/29Hyundai Mobis' Net Attributable Income Surges 37% in Q3
MT
Hyundai Motor Reports October 2021 Global Sales Results

11/01/2021 | 02:47am EDT
  • · October 2021 global sales totaled 307,039 units, a decrease of 20.7% Y/y
  • · Sales outside of Korea declined 22.5% to 249,226 units
  • · Sales in Korea were down 12% to 57,813 units
  • · Hyundai will make every effort to recover its sales by strengthening the growth of IONIQ 5 EV and the Genesis luxury brand lineup

SEOUL, Nov. 1, 2021 - Hyundai Motor Company today announced global sales results for October 2021. The company sold 307,039 units globally last month, a decrease of 20.7% from a year earlier.

The company sold 249,226 units outside of Korea, down 22.5% from a year earlier. Sales in Korea decreased 12% Y/y to 57,813 units.

The overall decrease mainly resulted from disruption in the semiconductor part supply around the globe and the impact caused by COVID-19.

Despite the challenging business environment, Hyundai will continue to manage the risk through flexible adjustment of its production plans in line with inventory status. Moreover, the company will make every effort to recover its sales by strengthening the growth of IONIQ 5 BEV and the Genesis luxury brand lineup.

■ Sales Results (Units)

Subject
October
'21
October
'20
Y/Y Change
September
'21
M/M Change 2021 YTD 2020 YTD YTD Change
Korea Sales 57,813 65,669 -12.0% 43,857 31.8% 598,655 649,333 -7.8%
Overseas Sales 249,226 321,528 -22.5% 241,034 3.4% 2,636,393 2,343,018 12.5%
Global Sales 307,039 387,197 -20.7% 284,891 7.8% 3,235,048 2,992,351 8.1%

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.
1. Sales in Korea is based on retail sales while overseas sales (global sales excluding Korea) is based on wholesales.

2. Sales results include entire sedan, SUV and CUV models produced by Hyundai Motor.



- End -

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe.

Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider.

The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services.

In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.


More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com


Disclaimer:Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 06:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
