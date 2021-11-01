Hyundai Motor Reports October 2021 Global Sales Results

· October 2021 global sales totaled 307,039 units, a decrease of 20.7% Y/y

SEOUL, Nov. 1, 2021 - Hyundai Motor Company today announced global sales results for October 2021. The company sold 307,039 units globally last month, a decrease of 20.7% from a year earlier.

The company sold 249,226 units outside of Korea, down 22.5% from a year earlier. Sales in Korea decreased 12% Y/y to 57,813 units.

The overall decrease mainly resulted from disruption in the semiconductor part supply around the globe and the impact caused by COVID-19.

Despite the challenging business environment, Hyundai will continue to manage the risk through flexible adjustment of its production plans in line with inventory status. Moreover, the company will make every effort to recover its sales by strengthening the growth of IONIQ 5 BEV and the Genesis luxury brand lineup.

■ Sales Results (Units)

Subject October '21 October '20 Y/Y Change September '21 M/M Change 2021 YTD 2020 YTD YTD Change Korea Sales 57,813 65,669 -12.0% 43,857 31.8% 598,655 649,333 -7.8% Overseas Sales 249,226 321,528 -22.5% 241,034 3.4% 2,636,393 2,343,018 12.5% Global Sales 307,039 387,197 -20.7% 284,891 7.8% 3,235,048 2,992,351 8.1%

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

1. Sales in Korea is based on retail sales while overseas sales (global sales excluding Korea) is based on wholesales.

2. Sales results include entire sedan, SUV and CUV models produced by Hyundai Motor.









