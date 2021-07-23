Hyundai Motor : Resolution of Interim Dividend

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)
Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange
Disclosure Title : Resolution of Interim Dividend
-
1. Category : Interim Dividend
-
2. Type : Cash Settlement
-
3. Dividend per share(KRW):
-
- Common Share :1,000
-
- Preferred Share : 1,000
-
4. Dividend yield(%):
-
- Common Share : 0.4
-
- Preferred Share : 0.9
-
5. Total dividend amount: KRW 260,259,000,000
-
6. Record date of dividend : June 30, 2021
-
7. Expected date of dividend payment :-
-
8. Resolution of AGM : -
-
9. Expected date for the AGM : -
-
10. Resolution date of Board of Directors : July 22, 2021
-
- attendance of independent directors : 6
-
- attendance of auditors(non BOD member) : -
-
11. Others :
-
- Preferred share in #3 is all types of preferred share
-
- Preferred share in #4 is type 2 preferred share
-
- Total dividend amount in #5 is rounded up to KRW 1,000,000.
-
- Dividend payments in #7 is scheduled to be made within 20 days of the resolution date of Board of Directors
-
- Hyundai Motor Company's Audit Committee members are all independent directors
-
- Dividend information for preferred shares :
|
|
Type 1 Preferred Share
|
Type 2 Preferred Share
|
Type 3 Preferred Share
|
Dividend per share
(KRW)
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
Dividend yield(%)
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.9
Disclaimer
Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 07:27:13 UTC.