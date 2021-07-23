Hyundai Motor : Resolution of Interim Dividend

Financials KRW USD Sales 2021 117 674 B 102 B 102 B Net income 2021 6 066 B 5,27 B 5,27 B Net Debt 2021 74 222 B 64,5 B 64,5 B P/E ratio 2021 10,2x Yield 2021 1,75% Capitalization 48 399 B 42 067 M 42 059 M EV / Sales 2021 1,04x EV / Sales 2022 0,93x Nbr of Employees 70 388 Free-Float 70,8% Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 31 Last Close Price 228 500,00 KRW Average target price 309 033,33 KRW Spread / Average Target 35,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer Albert Biermann Co-President & Director Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D Byung-gook Lee Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 19.01% 45 625 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 22.22% 246 448 VOLKSWAGEN AG 36.99% 152 568 DAIMLER AG 23.52% 99 369 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 33.62% 87 475 BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 15.96% 71 766