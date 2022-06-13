Hyundai Motor Shares Retreat on Truckers' Strike

By Kwanwoo Jun

Hyundai Motor Co.'s shares slumped Monday as South Korean truckers' weeklong strike crippled the transport of cargo to and from industrial hubs.

Shares in the South Korean auto giant fell 5.4% to 174,500 won ($136.38) in morning trading. The benchmark Kospi was down 2.7%.

Hyundai Motor confirmed that production at its assembly lines in the southern industrial city of Ulsan remained partially crippled by the strike but declined to elaborate on the production cuts.

"Hyundai Motor is closely monitoring the situation, and we hope to normalize production soon to minimize impacts on our customers," a Hyundai Motor spokesperson said.

Government officials and the truckers' union are still in talks to end the strike but have yet to report any progress.

Unionized Korean truck drivers walked out a week ago to press the government to extend its protection of their income against soaring fuel prices.

Manufacturers, cargo transport companies and the new conservative government fear that such state protection, set by the previous liberal government and due to end in 2022, could raise shipping costs and strain businesses financially.

The strike, if prolonged, could worsen issues for global supply chains, which have already been strained by China's pandemic-related lockdowns and the war in Ukraine.

South Korea is home to the major global suppliers of semiconductors, smartphones, steel, chemicals and cars.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

