    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
184500.00 KRW   +1.10%
12:24aHyundai Motor Shares Retreat on Truckers' Strike
DJ
06/12Impact of strike by South Korean truckers on autos, steel, others
RE
06/12S.Korea trucker strike enters 7th day as economy faces risks
RE
Hyundai Motor Shares Retreat on Truckers' Strike

06/13/2022 | 12:24am EDT
By Kwanwoo Jun


Hyundai Motor Co.'s shares slumped Monday as South Korean truckers' weeklong strike crippled the transport of cargo to and from industrial hubs.

Shares in the South Korean auto giant fell 5.4% to 174,500 won ($136.38) in morning trading. The benchmark Kospi was down 2.7%.

Hyundai Motor confirmed that production at its assembly lines in the southern industrial city of Ulsan remained partially crippled by the strike but declined to elaborate on the production cuts.

"Hyundai Motor is closely monitoring the situation, and we hope to normalize production soon to minimize impacts on our customers," a Hyundai Motor spokesperson said.

Government officials and the truckers' union are still in talks to end the strike but have yet to report any progress.

Unionized Korean truck drivers walked out a week ago to press the government to extend its protection of their income against soaring fuel prices.

Manufacturers, cargo transport companies and the new conservative government fear that such state protection, set by the previous liberal government and due to end in 2022, could raise shipping costs and strain businesses financially.

The strike, if prolonged, could worsen issues for global supply chains, which have already been strained by China's pandemic-related lockdowns and the war in Ukraine.

South Korea is home to the major global suppliers of semiconductors, smartphones, steel, chemicals and cars.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 0023ET

Financials
Sales 2022 129 566 B
Net income 2022 6 557 B
Net Debt 2022 81 081 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,10x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 38 672 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 69,1%
Income Statement Evolution
