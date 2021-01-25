Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Hyundai Motor Company    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hyundai Motor : South Korea probes adequacy of Hyundai's Kona EV recall after new fire - ministry official

01/25/2021 | 11:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Hyundai Kona Electric at the Bangkok International Motor Show

SEOUL (Reuters) - A Hyundai Motor Kona electric vehicle caught fire last week in the first-ever known case of a recalled Kona catching fire, prompting authorities to investigate the adequacy of the recall, a South Korean transport ministry official said.

A series of fires prompted mass recalls of Hyundai's best-selling Kona EV in South Korea in October.

The latest Kona fire, on Saturday in the city of Daegu, is among 11 reported so far in the country. But this incident was different as it was the first Kona EV to catch fire after undergoing the recall process, the official said on Tuesday.

In South Korea, Hyundai has recalled 25,564 Kona EVs built during September 2017 to March 2020 due to the risk of short circuit possibly caused by faulty manufacturing of its high-voltage battery cells.

Recalled Kona EVs in South Korea get software updates and some receive battery replacements after inspection.

The recalled Kona that caught fire had only received a software update but no battery replacement, the official said on condition of anonymity as he is not allowed to speak to media.

Korea Automobile Testing & Research Institute, which has been investigating the fires, is now looking into the adequacy of Hyundai's voluntary recall process, the official and an institute official said.

Hyundai did not have an immediate comment.

Hyundai is expected to launch a new electric vehicle, the Ioniq 5 - its first model using a new EV-only platform - next month.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -1.42% 17300 End-of-day quote.8.46%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 1.17% 260000 End-of-day quote.35.42%
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Sees its european sales rise by 18.4% to 538,000 vehicles in 202..
RE
12:15aHyundai Motor Q4 profit rises 57% on demand for SUVs, Genesis
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Says will aim to achieve operating margin of 4-5% this year
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Sees its china sales rise by 27.6% to 562,000 vehicles in 2021
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Expects 2021 capex 8.9 trln won
RE
12:15aHyundai motor q4 net profit 1.3 trln won vs consensus forecast of 1.5 trln wo..
RE
12:15aHyundai motor q4 operating profit 1.6 trln won vs consensus forecast of 1.6 t..
RE
12:15aHyundai motor q4 revenue 29.2 trln won vs consensus forecast of 29.4 trln won
RE
12:15aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Sees its north american regions' sales rise by 12% to 909,000 (n..
RE
12:11aHYUNDAI MOTOR : To pay year-end dividend of 3,000 won per common share
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 104 009 B 94,3 B 94,3 B
Net income 2020 1 857 B 1,68 B 1,68 B
Net Debt 2020 57 402 B 52,1 B 52,1 B
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
Yield 2020 1,45%
Capitalization 54 877 B 49 732 M 49 773 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 279 148,15 KRW
Last Close Price 260 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eui-Sun Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chang Jae-hoon Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
José Munoz Global Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY35.42%49 049
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.52%206 348
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.08%105 915
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY33.05%79 294
DAIMLER AG-0.61%76 927
BMW AG-2.80%55 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ