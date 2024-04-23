Business 202404231500 Hyundai Motor Group Collaborates with Dutch Government on Smart Mobility Solutions

SEOUL, April 23rd, 2024 - Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) and the Dutch government have agreed to collaborate on facilitating the deployment of smart mobility and connectivity services and features for Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

The collaborative project between the Group's Advanced Vehicle Platform (AVP) Division, Kia Connect GmbH, and the Netherlands will enable the infotainment systems of Hyundai and Kia vehicles to connect with Dutch infrastructure systems to receive smart traffic and safety information.

Information includes real-time traffic accident data, and alerts of approaching ambulances, making it easier for vehicles to yield, while the development of increased communication between Hyundai and Kia vehicles aims to further alleviate traffic congestion.

From the fourth quarter of this year, drivers in the Netherlands who are subscribed to the connected car service for Hyundai and Kia vehicles can benefit from wireless software updates which will enable these safer and smarter features for their vehicles through OTA (Over-the-Air) technology.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) signing ceremony took place at Hyundai Motor Group's Namyang Research and Development Center in South Korea, attended by Kees van der Burg, Vice Minister of Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, Netherlands; Chang Song, President and Head of Advanced Vehicle Platform Division, Hyundai Motor Group; Olivier Pascal, General Manager and Head of Connectivity, Kia Connect GmbH; and Tyrone Johnson, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center GmbH.

"Hyundai Motor Group will enhance connectivity services and improve in-vehicle customer convenience through collaboration with the Netherlands. The shared data will help improve road safety, while the project will also support the global development of the Group's smart mobility and connectivity services and features," said President Song.

Mark Harbers, the Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, stated: "I am highly enthusiastic about this agreement. The innovation in the mobility sector is immense, it seems like the sky is the limit in what we can do to make our cars safer by using technology. It is good that the Netherlands and Hyundai Motor Group are joining forces, using data of Dutch infrastructure and technology of Korean industries."

The project is aligned with the Group's strategy of transitioning to SDx (software-defined everything), building a user-centered mobility ecosystem defined by software and AI. The Group will continue to collaborate with the Netherlands to identify further opportunities to enhance the smart mobility experience for users.