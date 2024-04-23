  1. Home
  2. Hyundai World Wide
  3. Newsroom
  4. Corporate
Page sharing
Share
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
close
이전 페이지

Hyundai Motor Group Collaborates with Dutch Government on Smart Mobility Solutions

Share
URL copied to clipboard
Share via email We do not collect email addresses. Sendclose
Business202404231500Hyundai Motor Group Collaborates with Dutch Government on Smart Mobility Solutions
Media Kits PDFCopy TextPrint
2 minutes read
Added to
Media Cart
Copied to
clipboard
  • Collaborative partnership between Hyundai Motor Group and the Dutch government to create safer, smarter, and more efficient mobility ecosystem
  • Hyundai and Kia will be the first OEMs in the European market to introduce Emergency Vehicle Approaching Alert function
  • Aligned with the Group's software-defined everything (SDx) ecosystem, the project will support global development of smart mobility and connectivity services
  • #Hyundai Motor
  • #Kia
  • #Netherlands
  • #Partnership
  • #Innovation

SEOUL, April 23rd, 2024 - Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) and the Dutch government have agreed to collaborate on facilitating the deployment of smart mobility and connectivity services and features for Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

The collaborative project between the Group's Advanced Vehicle Platform (AVP) Division, Kia Connect GmbH, and the Netherlands will enable the infotainment systems of Hyundai and Kia vehicles to connect with Dutch infrastructure systems to receive smart traffic and safety information.

Information includes real-time traffic accident data, and alerts of approaching ambulances, making it easier for vehicles to yield, while the development of increased communication between Hyundai and Kia vehicles aims to further alleviate traffic congestion.

From the fourth quarter of this year, drivers in the Netherlands who are subscribed to the connected car service for Hyundai and Kia vehicles can benefit from wireless software updates which will enable these safer and smarter features for their vehicles through OTA (Over-the-Air) technology.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) signing ceremony took place at Hyundai Motor Group's Namyang Research and Development Center in South Korea, attended by Kees van der Burg, Vice Minister of Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, Netherlands; Chang Song, President and Head of Advanced Vehicle Platform Division, Hyundai Motor Group; Olivier Pascal, General Manager and Head of Connectivity, Kia Connect GmbH; and Tyrone Johnson, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center GmbH.

"Hyundai Motor Group will enhance connectivity services and improve in-vehicle customer convenience through collaboration with the Netherlands. The shared data will help improve road safety, while the project will also support the global development of the Group's smart mobility and connectivity services and features," said President Song.

Mark Harbers, the Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, stated: "I am highly enthusiastic about this agreement. The innovation in the mobility sector is immense, it seems like the sky is the limit in what we can do to make our cars safer by using technology. It is good that the Netherlands and Hyundai Motor Group are joining forces, using data of Dutch infrastructure and technology of Korean industries."

The project is aligned with the Group's strategy of transitioning to SDx (software-defined everything), building a user-centered mobility ecosystem defined by software and AI. The Group will continue to collaborate with the Netherlands to identify further opportunities to enhance the smart mobility experience for users.

JPG 2 MB
media cart
Added to
Media Cart
Hyundai Motor Group Collaborates with Dutch Government on Smart Mobility Solutions
Chang Song, President and Head of Advanced Vehicle Platform Division and Kees Van der Burg, Vice Minister of Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management of the Netherlands at the signing ceremony
1 photosTotal 2 MB
media cart
Added to
Media Cart
Jiwon Moonm00n@kia.com

Global PR Strategy & Planning · Hyundai Motor Company

Get media kit

Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor Group believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai , Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com) , Genesis Global Newsroom

Prev topicHyundai at a glance
Back to the listBusiness
Next topicCorporate Information
Continue reading
  • 202404230100
    Hyundai Motor Group Secures Renewable Energy for Its U.S. Manufacturing Facilities
  • 202404181545
    Hyundai Motor Group, Toray Group Team Up to Shape New Era of Mobility through Material Innovation
  • 202404081400
    Hyundai Motor and Kia Forge Strategic Partnership with Exide Energy for Electric Vehicle Battery Localization in India
  • 202403252100
    Hyundai Motor Group and RSG to Drive Eco-Friendly Mobility Solutions in Luxury Resorts in Saudi Arabia

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 06:07:01 UTC.