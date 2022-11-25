Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
167500.00 KRW   +0.90%
05:44aHyundai Motor and SK On to build $1.9 billion JV battery plant in U.S. -report
RE
11/24Stellantis looks to India for affordable EVs for Europe
RE
11/24Stellantis looks to India to make affordable EVs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hyundai Motor and SK On to build $1.9 billion JV battery plant in U.S. -report

11/25/2022 | 05:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An employee sits in front of the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. at its dealership in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and SK On plan to invest about 2.5 trillion won ($1.88 billion) to build a new joint venture battery factory in the United States, the Korea Economic Newspaper reported on Friday.

Hyundai Motor and SK On, the battery unit of energy group SK Innovation Co Ltd, are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on the investment next week, the newspaper said, citing unidentified auto and battery sources.

Targeted to start in the first quarter of 2026, the plant aims to have an initial annual production capacity of about 20 gigawatt hours (GWh), enough to power about 300,000 electric vehicles (EVs), the newspaper said.

"Nothing has been decided on this matter," an official at SK On told Reuters. Hyundai Motor was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

The report added the new factory was likely to be located in Georgia, near Hyundai Motor Group's new EV plant.

The South Korean auto group broke ground on a $5.54 billion EV and battery plant in Georgia last month, aiming to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles.

SK On has two battery plants in Georgia.

($1 = 1,331.1000 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTO& INC. -0.75% 13150 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -1.13% 17450 End-of-day quote.3.87%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.90% 167500 End-of-day quote.-19.86%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 0.30% 169000 End-of-day quote.-29.14%
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
05:44aHyundai Motor and SK On to build $1.9 billion JV battery plant in U.S. -report
RE
11/24Stellantis looks to India for affordable EVs for Europe
RE
11/24Stellantis looks to India to make affordable EVs
RE
11/24Stellantis looks to India for affordable EVs for Europe amid competition from China
RE
11/24Explainer-How South Korea's trucker strike could paralyse critical supply chains
RE
11/24S Korea truckers strike putting supply chains at risk
RE
11/23Hyundai Motor and Legendary Designer Giorgetto Giugiaro Collaborate to Rebuild Original..
CI
11/23South Korea truckers strike again with auto, battery supply chains at risk
RE
11/23Hyundai Motor : and Legendary Designer Giorgetto Giugiaro Collaborate to Rebuild Original ..
PU
11/23Workers to decide whether to unionize Ohio GM-LG battery joint venture
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 141 474 B 107 B 107 B
Net income 2022 8 110 B 6,12 B 6,12 B
Net Debt 2022 83 259 B 62,8 B 62,8 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,22x
Yield 2022 3,10%
Capitalization 38 371 B 28 953 M 28 953 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 63 942
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 167 500,00 KRW
Average target price 233 653,85 KRW
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
José Antonio Muñoz Barcelo Co-President & Global Chief Operating Officer
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-19.86%28 953
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.80%201 655
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.81%85 703
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-7.53%69 571
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.59%56 984
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-32.45%56 408